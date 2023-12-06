PHILIPPINES, December 6 - Press Release

December 6, 2023 Gatchalian on 2022 PISA results: Intensified learning recovery programs needed moving forward Despite a slight improvement (+2.66 points) in the Philippines' average performance in the 2022 round of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Senator Win Gatchalian emphasized that the government should not lose the urgency in stemming the country's education crisis and accelerating learning recovery. From 340 in 2018, the country's 15-year-old learners scored 347 in 2022 for Reading Literacy. For Mathematical Literacy, the scores increased from 353 in 2018 to 355 in 2022, and for Scientific Literacy, from 357 in 2018 to 356 in 2022. Analysis of learner-level data by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reveals that the increases in Reading and Math scores among Filipino learners are not statistically significant, and the decrease in the Science score is also not statistically significant. In terms of ranking, the Philippines placed 76th out of 81 countries in Reading, 75th in Mathematics, and 79th in Science. While these results suggest that the learners did not regress despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Gatchalian emphasized that the changes in scores were not statistically significant. Among Gatchalian's proposed next steps are the intensification of the Department of Education's (DepEd) learning recovery programs and the enactment of the ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604). He has been advocating for the swift passage of the ARAL Bill, which the Senate has already approved on third and final reading last March. The proposed measure seeks to address pandemic-related learning loss and ensure that learners have access to well-designed remediation plans. Gatchalian is eyeing a budget of P10 billion for the rollout of academic recovery. "Patuloy dapat nating tutukan ang pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pandemya ng COVID-19 na nagdulot ng krisis. Marami pa tayong mga repormang isusulong upang matiyak ang dekalidad na edukasyon sa bawat kabataang Pilipino," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian also pressed for the effective implementation of reforms that were introduced after the 2018 round of PISA. One of these is the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which seeks to improve the quality of teacher education and training. Another reform is the recently launched MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, which is expected to focus on strengthening foundational skills such as literacy and numeracy. Pinagiting na learning recovery isinusulong ni Gatchalian kasunod ng resulta ng PISA 2022 Bagama't nakitaan ng bahagyang pagtaas (+2.66 points) ang Pilipinas sa average performance sa 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian na kailangang paigtingin pa ang pagpapatupad ng learning recovery at pagsugpo sa krisis na kinakaharap ng bansa sa edukasyon. Mula sa 340 noong 2018, umakyat sa 347 noong 2022 ang marka ng mga Pilipinong mag-aaral na 15 taong gulang pagdating sa Reading Literacy. Para sa Mathematical Literacy, umakyat sa 355 noong 2022 ang marka mula 353 noong 2018. Pagdating naman sa Scientific Literacy, bumama ang marka sa 356 noong 2022 mula 357 noong 2018. Batay sa pagsusuri ng Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), maituturing na hindi statistically significant o hindi kalakihan ang itinaas ng marka sa Reading at Math ng mga mag-aaral ng bansa. Hindi rin statistically significant ang pagbaba ng marka sa Science. Pagdating sa ranking, pang-76 sa 81 na bansa ang Pilipinas sa Reading, pang-75 sa Mathematics, at pang-79 sa Science. Bagama't nakikita rito na hindi umurong ang kaalaman ng mga kabataan noong tinamaan ang bansa ng COVID-19, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na hindi pa rin statistically significant ang mga pagbabago sa marka. Kabilang sa mga susunod na hakbang ng senador ang pagsusulong ng mga learning recovery programs ng DepEd at ang pagsasabatas ng ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604) na ipinasa na ng Senado sa huli at ikatlong pagbasa noong Marso. Layon din ng panukalang batas na tugunan ang learning loss at tiyakin ang mga maayos na remediation plans para sa mga mag-aaral. Isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng P10 bilyon para sa pagpapatupad ng academic recovery. "Patuloy dapat nating tutukan ang pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pandemya ng COVID-19 na nagdulot ng krisis. Marami pa tayong mga repormang isusulong upang matiyak ang dekalidad na edukasyon sa bawat kabataang Pilipino," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng mga repormang sinimulan matapos ang 2018 PISA. Isa rito ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713) na layong iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon at training ng mga guro sa bansa. Isa pang reporma ang kakalunsad lamang na MATATAG K to 10 curriculum na inaasahang magpapatatag sa foundational skills ng mga mag-aaral tulad ng literacy at numeracy.