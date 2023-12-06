Submit Release
December 6, 2023

Poe on Antique bus crash

As we express our deepest sympathies to the families of the bus crash victims, we expect that all assistance will be given to tide them over this tragic incident.

We are enraged with the loss of lives that could have been prevented.

Regrettably, crash incidents continue to happen because vehicles that are not roadworthy are still allowed to ply the highways, and some drivers get hold of the steering wheel even without rigorous training.

We reiterate our push for our pending bill to create a National Transportation Safety Board that will solely be responsible investigating transportation-related incidents in air, land and sea, including railways and pipeline systems.

The proposed measure will cover strict inspection of public vehicles, driver's licensing and safety measures to prevent road accidents.

Concerned agencies must also ensure that the fees collected from vehicle registration and relevant taxes go to road safety measures such as street lights, railings, and sign boards.

