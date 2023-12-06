Research Scientist Emmanuel J. Ajala to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout history, from prehistoric to modern times, diseases have been the major killer of humans. Smallpox, typhoid fever, cholera, and polio have been utterly catastrophic horrifically claiming the lives of millions of individuals. Civilizations have literally perished. One of the most brutal killers was the Bubonic plague, or the Black Death of 1346-1353, wiping out over half of Europe’s population. In today’s times, with the recent devastation of Covid 19 estimated to have killed over 17 million people, we continue to face life threatening pandemics. Fortunately, over the years advances have been made to prevent and control diseases. One of our greatest achievements is eradicating smallpox which is in fact one of the only human diseases to have been completely wiped out of existence thanks to a vaccine. It is actually because of the brilliant work of scientists developing new drugs, vaccines, and therapeutic tools, that we can continue to protect ourselves and hopefully wipe out all disease for good.

One such individual is Emmanuel Ajala, a biomedical researcher striving to solve and determined to come up with solutions to today’s deadliest infectious diseases from COVID-19, HIV, to breast cancer. Without biomedical researchers such as Emmanuel, preventing and curing diseases would be out of the question.

Emmanuel attended The College of Pediatric Medicine in NY, has a BS in Chemistry, MS in Chemistry and attended and is a candidate for his PhD. He has also worked as a professor, surgical technician and research scientist. He is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Chemical Society, and the New York Medical Association.

As featured by Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide as an outstanding contributions and achievements involving diabetes, Ebola virus, HIV, and breast cancer. Global Who’s Who recognition as esteemed directory o distinguished professional and exceptional achievements in Bio-medical research 2023.

Continental Who’s Who recognition as special achievement in Bio-medical science. Covington Who’s Who further cementing all these with special recognition for the advancement of science.

COVID-19 with a potential new therapy as he closes in on an actual cure for the virus through a set of glycoproteins derived from the immune system’s dual mitochondrial and endosomal compartments. In plain language, this means he knows that sugar metabolism is chemically related to breaking down the virus, and a potential cure may be a substance close to insulin. He is on a mission to create a world where disease is no longer a concern because effective treatments will be widely available for all.

Emmanuel says we can work together to find effective drugs and get them into clinical trials.

