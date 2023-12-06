Juvenile Arrested for Armed Carjacking in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force the FBI Washington Field Office Violent Crimes Task Force announce a juvenile has been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking of a federal agent in the 100 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 3:44 p.m., two suspects approached the victim, who was outside of their vehicle, two suspects carjacked the victim at gunpoint while the victim was getting out of the victim's vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. The vehicle was found at 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

On Monday, December 5, 2023, 17-year-old Devonta Lynch, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation currently offer a joint reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23194735

