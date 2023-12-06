Universal Music Group Announces Strategic Global Partnership With King Of Mandopop, Jay Chou

IFPI's 2022 Global Album Sales Chart Topper Joins UMG's Artist Roster

Global Deal Includes Jay Chou's JVR Music Label, Extensive Catalogue, Upcoming Releases and Distribution Rights for Other JVR Artists





Beijing, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Universal Music Greater China (UMGC), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the global leader in music-based entertainment, today unveiled a new strategic partnership with Jay Chou, the internationally renowned "King of Mandopop," and his prestigious record label JVR Music. This landmark agreement secures global marketing and distribution rights for Jay Chou's extensive music catalogue and future projects, while also supporting rising talent from his label, including artists like Patrick Brasca and Young (Cao Yang) through JVR. The addition of IFPI's 2022 Global Album Sales Chart leader, Jay Chou, to UMG's artist roster, underscores the company's commitment to elevating Mandopop music on the international stage.





Timothy Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Greater China, said, "It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Jay Chou, an icon of our times, into the Universal Music family. This partnership is more than a milestone for us; it's a celebration of Jay's extraordinary artistry and global appeal. We are deeply honored to be entrusted with his musical legacy and are eager to help showcase his remarkable talent to a broader global audience."





Jay Chou, hailed as the "King of Mandopop", has been a phenomenal figure in the Mandarin music scene since his groundbreaking debut in 2000 with "JAY." His illustrious career spans 15 studio albums, each contributing to his enduring legacy. Chou's 2022 release, "Greatest Works of Art," marked a historic moment, making him not only the first Mandarin artist to break into the top 10 of the IFPI Global Artist Chart, but also the first to top the Global Album Sales Chart.





Founded in 2007 by Jay Chou, Vincent Fang, and JR Yang, JVR Music is a highly respected and successful label and artist management agency. JR Yang, Chief Executive Officer of JVR Music, remarked, "Aligning with UMG in this strategic partnership, marks a new chapter for Jay and JVR towards our vision of elevating Mandarin pop music globally. Leveraging UMG's extensive global network enables us to amplify Jay's artistic impact and the diversity of our artist roster on a global scale. We are excited about harnessing this alliance to transcend cultural boundaries and cement the international presence of our unique musical heritage."





Adam Granite, Executive Vice President, Market Development of Universal Music Group, stated, "Welcoming Jay Chou and JVR to the Universal Music Group is a strategic triumph and a cultural victory. This partnership further cements our commitment to nurturing diverse talents and introducing them to audiences worldwide. Jay's exceptional artistry and JVR's creative prowess align perfectly with our mission to enrich the global music landscape."





In addition to his work as a performing artist, Chou is very highly regarded as a songwriter. He has composed and produced all his songs, many in collaboration with esteemed lyricist Vincent Fang. Since 2013, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), the leading global publishing division of Universal Music Group, has been the global publisher for Jay Chou and JVR, managing their entire song catalog. The expanded global strategic agreement with UMGC marks a new era in UMG's role as a holistic global partner for Jay Chou and JVR.





About Jay Chou





Jay Chou made a striking debut in the music world with his self-titled album "JAY" in 2000, introducing a unique musical style that refreshed the industry. Since then, each of his albums has achieved remarkable success in sales and awards. To date, he has released 15 solo albums. In 2003, TIME Magazine acclaimed him as the "New King of Asian Pop".





Chou is the record holder of 15 Golden Melody Awards, cementing his unshakable status in the Mandopop music market. His latest album, "Greatest Works of Arts," released last year, topped the IFPI Global Top Ten Album Sales Chart for 2022 and he was also listed on the IFPI Global Top Ten Artists of 2022. Throughout his career, Chou has conducted eight world tours, performing a total of 378 concerts (as of October 2023) across cities in Asia, America, Europe, and Australia.





In the realms of film and art, Chou has also achieved significant success. His directorial debut, "Secret," garnered multiple awards, and he subsequently ventured into Hollywood with roles in "The Green Hornet" and "Now You See Me 2." In recent years, he has collaborated with prestigious auction houses Sotheby's and Christie's as a curator, continuing to exert his unique influence across various fields.





Jay Chou's official channels at YouTube | Instagram





About Universal Music Group





At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com





