Europe Industrial Furnace Market Sales to register 4514.5 million by 2033 amid Rising Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Expansion in the steel sector and rise in investment in infrastructure development are expected to propel the industrial furnace market size in the near future. Rise in adoption of various strategies to reduce pollutant emissions and boost productivity and furnace energy conservation is also boosting market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for industrial furnace in Europe size is expected to register US$ 2,789.7 million by 2023. It is anticipated to showcase a steady CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033. Sales of industrial furnace in Europe will likely register US$ 4,514.5 million by 2033. Revenue stood at US$ 2,674.2 million in 2022.



Digitalization facilitates remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance will likely drive demand for industrial furnaces in Europe. This reduces downtime and maintenance costs, making industrial furnaces more attractive to businesses seeking to maximize uptime.

Digital controls enable easy adjustment of furnace settings, making it possible to accommodate a wide range of materials and processes. This flexibility is valuable to industries with diverse production needs. Efficiency is the key concern since, with digitalization, industrial furnaces can collect and analyze data in real-time. This data can be used for process optimization, quality control, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable Insights:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18448

As Europe advances in Industry 4.0 adoption, industrial furnaces that can seamlessly integrate with other smart manufacturing components are anticipated to be in high demand. It will likely aid in contributing to production efficiency of industrial furnaces in Europe. Industries seek customized furnace solutions to meet specific heat treatment requirements. Customization allows for more precise control of temperature profiles and processing times, helping tailor solutions according to the needs of several industries.

Advances in materials science also impact the demand for industrial furnaces. Manufacturers seek furnaces capable of working with new materials and alloys, including those used in additive manufacturing (3D printing). The automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries have continued to demand advanced heat treatment processes to improve the mechanical properties of materials. This has driven the need for precise and reliable industrial furnaces.

Solar furnaces harness solar energy through mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight onto a target material, heating it to high temperatures. This is a highly effective method of energy conversion. Solar heating is used in research, materials testing, and industrial processes. While it relies on renewable energy, its applicability is limited to specific geographic regions and clear-sky conditions. Instead of introducing entirely new heating sources, some industries focus on capturing and utilizing waste heat generated during their processes.

Key Takeaways from Europe Industrial Furnace Study

The demand for industrial furnace in Europe is projected to witness a 4.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Revenue generated from the sales of industrial furnace in Europe will likely to reach US$ 4,514.5 million by 2033.

Germany is expected to spearhead with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033.

By material type, brick lined segment is expected to hold about 44.5% shares by 2033.

By application type, the automotive manufacturing segment is projected to account for a prominent share of 22.0% by 2033.



“Growing demand for customized industrial furnace will aid in increasing sales during the forecast period. Key companies are investing in research and development to develop advanced furnace technologies that are energy-efficient, environmentally friendly” -Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers are emphasizing energy-efficient designs and processes to reduce operational costs and meet sustainability goals. They are aligning with European Union directives on energy efficiency. They are also offering customizable furnace solutions to meet specific customer requirements, ensuring flexibility in product offerings.

Key companies are expanding their presence beyond Europe to tap into emerging markets and establish a global footprint, potentially through mergers and acquisitions.

Few Leading Companies in the Europe Industrial Furnace Market:

Based in Germany, Nabertherm is one of the top producers of laboratory furnaces worldwide. High-temperature or tube furnaces, drying ovens, and muffle furnaces are all available from Nabertherm in a variety of models.

is one of the top producers of laboratory furnaces worldwide. High-temperature or tube furnaces, drying ovens, and muffle furnaces are all available from Nabertherm in a variety of models. Despatch Industries, Inc. provides thermal processing equipment. For the materials, electronics, and carbon fiber industries, the company provides industrial ovens, carbon fiber, and solar items.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Size (2023) US$ 2,789.7 million Projected Valuation (2033) US$ 4,514.5 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.9 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Sales Analysis US$ Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium, Netherland, Luxembourg, Russia, Rest of Europe Key Segments Covered Material Type

Maximum Temperature,

Operation Type

Process Type

End use

Control System

Countries Key Companies Profiled Nabertherm

Ispen

Despatch Industries

Ebner Industrieofenbau GmbH

CM Furnaces Inc.

Grieve Corporation

Lindberg/MPH

BTU International

BOREL Swiss

Nutec Bickley

SECO/WARWICK Group

Wellman Furnaces

BMI Fours Industriels

Heatmasters Group

Furnace Engineering Pty Ltd.

Danieli Group

ECM Technologies

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the demand for the Europe industrial furnace market. The demand for industrial furnace in Europe has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on maximum temperature (800 to 999 and 1000 to 1200), material type (brick lined, ceramic lined, and metal lined), process type (batch furnace and continuous furnace), operation type (gas burner and electrical operated), application (automotive manufacturing, aerospace, metalworking, steel and iron production, glass manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, and others) across various countries. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply-side and demand factors.

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18448

Segmentation by Category

By Material Type:

Brick Lined

Metal Lined

Ceramic Lined



By Maximum Temperature:

800 to 999

1000 to 1200

By Operation Type:

Gas Burner Operated

Electrically Operated

By Process Type:

Batch Furnaces

Continuous Furnaces

By End-use:

Automotive Manufacturing Heat Treatment Brazing Glass Bending

Aerospace Heat Treatment Brazing Sintering

Metalworking Heat Treatment Brazing Sintering

Steel and Iron Production Tempering Annealing Acid regeneration Others

Glass Manufacturing Heat Treatment Glass Bending

Chemicals Heat Treatment Sintering Specialized process

Electronics Heat Treatment Brazing Sintering

Others



By Control System:

Manual

Programmable

By Countries:

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Belgium

Netherland

Luxembourg

Russia

Rest of Europe

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Industrial Furnaces Market Review: Global market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.5 million in 2023, forecast a CAGR of 3.9% to be valued at US$ 3.6 million from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps Market Overview : The market share is projected to reach US$ 39.3 Billion in 2032. The growing worldwide industrialization has been increasing the demand for the industrial pump.

Industrial Wireless Broken Signal Solutions Market Forecast: The Global market share is projected to reach US$ 7,901.1 Million in 2032.

Industrial Rotary Table Market Growth: The Global market size reached US$ 705.6 million in 2018. Demand for Industrial Rotary Tables recorded Y-o-Y growth of 3.1% in 2022, and thus, the Global market is expected to reach US$ 825.6 million in 2023. Over the projection period (2023 to 2033).

Miter Saw Market Analysis: global market share is estimated to clock a revenue of US$ 1,087.6 million in 2024.the market providers are likely to expect a moderate CAGR of 4.80% through 2034, with a forecast valuation of US$ 1,788.50 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube