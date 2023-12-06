Carol McCoon of Singing Wind Sound Therapy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WEBSTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During our life’s journey we experience beautiful, exquisite, tender moments of love, peace, happiness, and good times that we come to cherish. But we also go through struggles, challenges, and traumatic life events that can fill us with grief, sadness, frustration, anger, and misery. As a result, we may suffer from a range of mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, (PTSD) and since the mind and body are inextricably connected, unresolved trauma can inadvertently become stored in our physical bodies leading to illness and disease. Most of us will seek out conventional doctors hoping they will cure us but more often than not physicians will prescribe pills that while they alleviate our physical discomfort, are not truly healing us. Fortunately, there are other effective natural treatments and holistic approaches to wellness that don’t involve taking drugs that can help us to heal from physical and emotional traumas so we can live our very best lives healthy and full of renewed energy.

Carol McCoon is a holistic healer with a focus on three main modalities which are Biofield Tuning, Eminus Mirus Energy Medicine and a form of Massage called Lymph Drainage Therapy. Carol also has broad metaphysical training in intuitive counseling and color and sound healing.

Through her healing work, Carol guides the return of the client’s own authentic life force back into their physical body, with help from the Unified Field and Universal Qi. When the life force is restored, a client may experience feeling balanced, in the flow, and greater vitality. The methods also remove some of the blocks from the energy field and body, that have been robbing us of our health and wellness.

Backed by science, our energetic bodies do play a critical role in our health. So if our organs are out of kilter energetically and radiating low-vibrational frequencies, it can absolutely show up into physical ailments that bring us horrible pain and debilitating illness. The fact is, all the traumas we carry influence the functionality of our chakras. To maintain good health, the body needs to have energetic space to move freely. So when energies become blocked because of traumas or prolonged stress it generates turbulence and instabilities in the energy flow which over time all traumas we carry physically, emotionally, and psychologically impact the functionality of our chakras and our physical body.

Through her holistic modalities, Carol releases stuck, blocked and stagnant energy, encouraging and stimulating healthy, positive, pure energy to flow in its place, which in turn can activate and promote healing. We become more radiant and joyful.

Since her adolescence, Carol has been a healer. She was prompted to study healing from the health problems that beset her family members. As a beloved elementary school teacher at Montessori, she was concerned with the learning challenges of her students. She realized that true healing comes from within that’s why she decided after retiring from teaching, that she should open up her own healing practice and Singing Wind Sound Therapy was born.

Recently, Carol began studying Lymph Drainage Therapy, a type of massage therapy which is now accessible to all her clients.

Besides her wonderful healing techniques, Carol also wholeheartedly encourages us to tap into nature’s healing powers that will uplift our mind and body. It is a safe, wonderful way to find solace and improve our health. Anything we do that brings us to a happy place, Carol emphasizes, like having coffee with a good friend, spending time with our pets and children, or exercising, restores our soul and genuinely heals us.

Carol wants us to realize how there is so much light and spiritual love in the universe that is accessible to each and every one of us. She will use every method available to her in an effort to support her client’s need to restore the healthy flow back into their chakras and physical tissues.

No matter how many traumas we have endured in our lives, healing is absolutely possible. What Carol sincerely desires is for all of us to be happy. Her goal is to restore us to optimal health so we can live the wonderful lives we deserve.

Close Up Radio will feature Carol McCoon in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday December 7th at 10 a.m. EST and with Dough Llewelyn on Thursday December 21st at 10 a.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.singingwindsoundtherapy.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno