Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,325 in the last 365 days.

Dan Lister Named New CEO of Sammons Industrial

Dallas, TX, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Industrial, a leader in the industrial sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Lister as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Lister has been an integral part of the organization since 2020 and has almost 30 years of experience and a passion for leading change that results in sustainable improvement and profitable growth. His successful track record in driving strategic initiatives and delivering results has him well-positioned to lead Sammons Industrial into a new era of growth and innovation.

“Dan is an invaluable member of our organization, exemplifying exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to our company's values and success,” Sammons Enterprises CEO Darron Ash said. “I am excited to see him take on this new role.”

As CEO, Lister will be responsible for the development and execution of Sammons Industrial’s long‐term strategy with a view to creating value. He will work closely with the executive team and employees to ensure the continued success and sustainability of Sammons Industrial.

"I am humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to lead Sammons Industrial and work alongside its talented team," commented Lister. "Together, we will continue to build upon the strong foundation of our company and deliver outstanding value to our customers."

--

About Sammons Industrial:

Sammons Industrial, a Sammons Enterprises-owned company, is the parent company of the Enterprises’ industrial investments and operating companies. This includes a group of global materials handling companies under the trade names Briggs Industrial Solutions in the US, and Briggs Equipment in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Republic of Ireland. In addition, Sammons Industrial owns SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental business in the US, and has investments in other industrial ventures in the hydrogen fuels and warehouse-designed racking sectors. 

For more information, please visit www.SammonsIndustrial.com.

Attachments 


Jen Bare
Sammons Enterprises
214-210-5064
jbare@sammonscorp.com

You just read:

Dan Lister Named New CEO of Sammons Industrial

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more