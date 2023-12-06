Police arrest a suspect in relation to a viral video clip on social media

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) have arrested a male suspect in relation to the recent clip that has gone viral on social media recently.

Director NCID Superintendent Leslie Simao says, “The suspect was arrested and bailed to appear before Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 6 December 2023.”

Superintendent Simao says, “A suspect was charged for compelled sexual intercourse contrary to section 136G (a) (b) Sexual Amendment Act 2016.

Director Simao says, “This section of law is very serious and carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Police appeal to all good citizens to always have respect for people despite their gender, race, or colour of their skin. The recent video that went viral was inhuman and has no space in our culture and the law. Police will deal with any person who acts beyond our laws.

Your police-RSIPF is appealing to the social media users to stop sharing, inbox group chat, and posting on other media platforms. If someone sends the video to you please delete it. This will help the victims of trauma.

ENDS///