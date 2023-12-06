Road Closure on County Road 20/6, Sam’s Run Road, to Begin Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 20/6, Sam’s Run Road, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, December 6, 2023, through Thursday, December 7, 2023, for paving. Local traffic will be accommodated but should expect delays. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.



Alternate Route: Use WV 20.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​