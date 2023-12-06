Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,326 in the last 365 days.

New Traffic Pattern on Augustine Avenue, in Charles Town, to Begin Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Page Content

There will be a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Augustine Avenue and Washington Patriots Drive, in Charles Town, Jefferson County, beginning at noon, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The intersection will be changed to an all-way stop based on the results of a recent study.  Motorists should watch for changes and allow extra time to travel through the area.  Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

You just read:

New Traffic Pattern on Augustine Avenue, in Charles Town, to Begin Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more