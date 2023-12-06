Raleigh County Route 34, Slab Fork Road, to be closed beginning Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Page Content

Raleigh County Route 34, Slab Fork Road, will be closed from mile marker 0.00 to mile marker 2.08, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Wednesday, December 6, 2023, through Friday, December 13, 2023, for canopy cutting. Weekdays only.



Slab Fork Road will be accessible from each end. However, local traffic is advised to use alternate routes.



The exact schedule is weather dependent.​​