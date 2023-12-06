My Ambition Consulting Partners with Healthcare Facilities to Provide Employer Sponsorship Opportunities in Australia

My Ambition Consulting

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between employers and candidates by providing a platform for employer sponsorship opportunities.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Ambition Consulting, a leading Migration Lawyers firm in Australia, has recently partnered with several nursing homes and aged care facilities to provide employer sponsorship opportunities for Registered Nurses (RN), Enrolled Nurses (EN), Assistant in Nursing (AIN), and Personal Care Assistants (PCA) seeking employment in the country.

This partnership between My Ambition Consulting and the nursing homes and aged care facilities is proving to be a unicorn for healthcare professionals in Australia. With the increasing demand for skilled healthcare workers in the country, this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between employers and candidates by providing a platform for employer sponsorship opportunities.

The shortage of skilled healthcare professionals in Australia has been a growing concern, especially in the aged care sector. My Ambition Consulting recognized this issue and took the initiative to partner with nursing homes and aged care facilities to provide them with a skilled workforce. In return, these facilities are offering employer sponsorship opportunities to the candidates, making it a win-win situation for both parties.

According to the founder of My Ambition Consulting, this partnership is a significant step towards addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in Australia. It not only benefits the employers and candidates but also contributes to the overall growth of the healthcare industry in the country. My Ambition Consulting is committed to providing the best opportunities for healthcare professionals and is continuously working towards expanding its network of partners to offer more employer sponsorship opportunities.

My Ambition Consulting's partnership with nursing homes and aged care facilities is a testament to their dedication towards providing quality services to their clients. With this collaboration, they are not only fulfilling their mission of helping healthcare professionals achieve their ambitions but also contributing to the growth of the healthcare industry in Australia.

For more information about My Ambition Consulting and their services, please visit their website or contact them via email or phone.

PR Opportunity for Nurses in Australia | Registered Nurses | Enrolled Nurses