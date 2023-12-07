TARYN MANNING TAKES AUDIENCES ON A COSMIC JOURNEY IN SCI-FI THRILLER "STATIC CODES”
Genres Collide: Mystery & Thriller intertwine with Sci-fi, weaving a compelling story of love, loss, and the unknown.
Static Codes manages to blend Drama, Suspense, Sci-Fi and a touch of Comedy to put together a thriller about unresolved family trauma and the challenge of finding the strength to push through.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a genre-defying fusion of Mystery & Thriller with Sci-fi, "Static Codes" takes audiences on a riveting journey through love, loss, and the enigmatic realms beyond. Renowned actress Taryn Manning, known for her compelling roles in "Orange Is the New Black," ventures into uncharted territory with this extraterrestrial thriller.
— Alejandro Turdo (Hoy Sale Cine)
Directed by the visionary David M. Parks, "Static Codes" weaves an intricate narrative that explores the mysteries of alien conspiracies. Manning portrays a character immersed in an otherworldly encounter following an alien abduction. When inquired about the experience of collaborating with Manning, Parks remarked, "Taryn exhibits true professionalism, and I am confident that the audience will relish her performance in this film."
"Static Codes" follows the journey of a man whose wife was abducted by aliens ten years prior during a car accident, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Having given up on life, he has become consumed with only one mission: finding his wife.
Tarynn Manning, renowned for her captivating performances in "Orange Is the New Black”, introduces a character of extraordinary depth, compelling you to follow the narrative in the relentless pursuit of truth. Augie Duke, known for her roles in "6 Years, 4 Months & 23 Days," "Spring," and "Bad Kids Go to Hell," delivers an emotionally supportive performance, creating an immediate and relatable connection.
Shane Woodson, recognized for his work in "Barracuda," "Tidy Tim's," and "7 Days To Hell," skillfully portrays the distraught husband, guiding audiences through the thrilling narrative's twists and turns. Michael Ferguson, known for his tough guy roles such as “The Flood,” “Bullet Train,” and ‘Showdown at the Grand,”, takes a dramatic turn, portraying a religious zealot offering support to his friend in coping with challenges.
With each actor contributing a unique flair, "Static Codes" delivers a tapestry of performances enhancing the cinematic experience. Brace yourself for a gripping journey into the unknown as this talented cast unravels the extraterrestrial mysteries in "Static Codes."
Liz Bezler
Rad Cine
lizbezler@gmail.com
