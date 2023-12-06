Hawai‘i Department of Health Reopens Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House in Wailuku under Conditional Pass

Posted on Dec 5, 2023 in Newsroom

Wailuku, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard to Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House today, allowing the establishment to reopen to the public. The restaurant, owned and operated by Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House, Inc., is located at 210 Imi Kala St. #201 in Wailuku.

The food establishment received a red “Closed” placard on November 29, 2023 and was immediately closed for an infestation of roaches. A follow-up inspection conducted on December 1, 2023 still yielded significant cockroach activity, so the establishment remained closed. The restaurant continued to receive pest control treatments and also continued to clean the kitchen of grease and food debris.

A second follow-up inspection was conducted on December 5, 2023 in which three dying roaches were observed beneath equipment. The establishment had also made significant progress with removing harborage and grease. Therefore, the DOH allowed the establishment to reopen under a “Conditional Pass” placard.

During the follow-up inspection on December 5, 2023, the following corrective actions were observed:

Restaurant received several treatments by a professional pest control company since closure and will continue with weekly pest control treatments for the next three weeks followed by routine monthly visits.

The majority of the grease and food debris had been removed and floors/walls have been cleaned throughout the kitchen.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled on December 7, 2023 to ensure all roach activity has been abated and any remaining food debris and grease have been eliminated.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices, sanitary conditions, and employee hygiene practices.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

# # #