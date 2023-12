Southbound traffic on Highway 5 will be reduced to one lane at the New East Bridge on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m while crews conduct electrical maintenance on the bridge.

There will be single-lane southbound traffic between Shuswap Road and the Yellowhead Interchange of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

Drivers can expect delays during the lane closure and should plan for extra travel time. Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signage and watch for roadside workers.

For updates, visit: https//www.DriveBC.ca