Aberdeen parish released from the Scottish Episcopal Church to the ACiE

The Diocese of Aberdeen & Orkney and Westhill Community Church near Aberdeen – formerly part of the Scottish Episcopal Church – have reached agreement on the way forward following a vote by the members of Westhill Community Church on the 17th January 2019 to leave the Scottish Episcopal Church and follow a different path.

The church at Westhill, Aberdeenshire now carries out its Christian mission and service as Westhill Community Church SCIO, independent from the governance of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

The Diocese accepted the members’ decision and the subsequent journey has led to a mutual agreement which includes the transfer of the church building to Westhill Community Church SCIO.

Whilst in terms of church governance we are now separate, we remain united as brothers and sisters in Christ and as we seek to follow His Gospel.

