Attorney General Kaul Statement on Circuit Court Decision that 1849 Law Does Not Apply to Abortions

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper’s decision that Wis. Stat. 940.04 does not apply to consensual abortions.

 

“Freedom wins. Equality wins. Women’s health wins.

 

“This ruling is a momentous victory, and we are prepared to defend it—and reproductive freedom in Wisconsin.”

