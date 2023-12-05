Top 5 Survey Analysis Tools & Software Evaluation: 30k+ reviews

Given that companies typically receive feedback from only 4% of their customers, conducting surveys becomes an essential strategy to capture a broader range of customer feedback and experiences. However, while many survey tools offer basic functionality, not all come equipped with comprehensive survey analytics features, often necessitating additional add-ons for deeper analysis.

Recognizing this gap, the focus of this article is on highlighting the top survey analysis tools that provide in-depth analytical capabilities to help businesses choose the right survey tool that suits their needs.

Top 5 survey analysis tools

Vendor Reviews* Ratings* Employee size** resonio by Clickworker 68 4.2/5 1,009 Qualtrics Core XM 3,682 4.2/5 5,780 QuestionPro 1,285 4.5/5 407 SurveyMonkey 29,477 4.4/5 1,361 Zoho Survey 1,291 4.5/5 19,697

* Reviews and ratings are derived from the data gathered from B2B software review platforms, including G2, Capterra, and Trustradius.

** Employee size information is gathered from LinkedIn as of 11/28/2023.

Note: With resonio by Clickworker (sponsored) at the top, we’ve alphabetically listed the vendors.

Core features comparison of survey data analysis software & tools

Vendor Data quality assurance Survey respondent size* Real-time results Predictive analytics Heatmap analysis Trend analysis Geocoding Automated insights API integrations resonio by Clickworker AI-powered bot & fraud detection 5M+ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Not provided Qualtrics Core XM AI-powered bot & fraud detection Not provided ✖ ✅ ✅ ✅ with add-ons ✅ 80+ QuestionPro Screening after response collection 22M ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Not provided SurveyMonkey AI-powered bot & fraud detection 175M+ ✅ ✖ ✖ ✅ ✖ ✅ 175+ Zoho Survey ✖ Not provided ✅ with add ons with add ons ✅ ✅ ✅ 300+

* Based on vendor claims.

> Detailed evaluation of each vendor

This section provides a detailed evaluation of each vendor mentioned in this article.

1- resonio by Clickworker

resonio, powered by Clickworker, is a survey platform that engages over 5 million participants to complete surveys. The platform is designed to assist businesses in collecting and analyzing data, aiming to provide a thorough overview of the insights obtained. Its focus is on streamlining the data acquisition process, facilitating businesses in efficiently accessing and interpreting survey information.

Key features

Analytical toolkit: Offers tools for in-depth analysis of survey responses.

Offers tools for in-depth analysis of survey responses. Customizable survey reports: Allows for tailored reports based on survey results.

Allows for tailored reports based on survey results. Automated report generation: Analyze and present survey results by creating comprehensive reports without manual intervention.

Analyze and present survey results by creating comprehensive reports without manual intervention. Real-time results: Provides immediate access to survey outcomes.

Provides immediate access to survey outcomes. Survey participant recruitment: Engages a vast network that consists of 5+ million respondents for diverse survey participation.

Engages a vast network that consists of 5+ million respondents for diverse survey participation. Segmentation tools: Offers capabilities to target specific groups through advanced customer segmentation.

Offers capabilities to target specific groups through advanced customer segmentation. Panel building for follow-ups: Facilitates the creation of participant panels for conducting sequential surveys.

Facilitates the creation of participant panels for conducting sequential surveys. Geocoding of survey responses: Analyzes data based on geographical locations.

Pricing

Pay as you go: Flexible pricing model that charges based on usage such as the number of survey questions, target language, and demographics.

Flexible pricing model that charges based on usage such as the number of survey questions, target language, and demographics. Free trial: Available.

Available. Free version: Not available.

2- Qualtrics Core XM

Qualtrics Core Experience Management (XM) is a platform specialized in survey analysis, utilized by organizations for collecting, examining, and responding to feedback to enhance customer, employee, brand, and product experiences. It streamlines the process of survey creation and dissemination to targeted audiences, enabling them to submit their feedback directly through the platform for detailed analysis and actionable insights.

Key features

Real-time results: Immediate access to survey data.

Immediate access to survey data. Deep analytics: Sophisticated tools for detailed data analysis.

Sophisticated tools for detailed data analysis. API integration: Allows integration with other tools for enhanced functionality.

Pricing

Custom pricing based on user needs.

Free trial: 30-day free trial available.

30-day free trial available. Free version: Available.

3- QuestionPro

QuestionPro, established in 2002 and based in Austin, Texas, is a provider of online survey software. With 400+ employees, the company specializes in tools for survey creation, distribution, and analysis, focusing on customer and employee satisfaction.

Key features

Trend analysis: Identifies patterns over time in survey responses.

Identifies patterns over time in survey responses. Geocoding of survey responses: Analyzes data based on geographical locations.

Analyzes data based on geographical locations. Grouping analysis: Segments data for detailed subgroup analysis.

Segments data for detailed subgroup analysis. Crosstab analysis: Compares responses across different questions for deeper insights.

Pricing

Advanced plan: Starts from 99$ per month/user, billed annually.

Starts from 99$ per month/user, billed annually. Team edition: Starts from 83$ per month/user, billed annually.

Starts from 83$ per month/user, billed annually. Free trial: 10-day free trial available.

10-day free trial available. Free version: Available.

4- SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey, headquartered in San Mateo, California, was founded in 1999 and specializes in cloud-based survey software. SurveyMonkey’s toolkit helps customers gather data and analyze them across sectors, providing solutions for experience management.

Key features

Real-time results: Instant access to survey responses as they are submitted.

Instant access to survey responses as they are submitted. Automated charts for close-ended questions: Visual representation of quantitative data.

Visual representation of quantitative data. Text analysis: Advanced analysis of open-ended responses.

Advanced analysis of open-ended responses. Filter and compare rules: Customizable options for data segmentation and comparison.

Pricing

Team advantage plan: Starts from 25$ per month for three users.

Starts from 25$ per month for three users. Team premier plan: Starts from 75$ per month for three users.

Starts from 75$ per month for three users. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Custom pricing. Free trial: Available.

Available. Free version: Not available.

5- Zoho Survey

Zoho Survey, initiated in 2013 as a basic survey builder, has progressively developed into a survey analysis platform. By November 2023, it is utilized by over 25,000 users in more than 50 countries, including a substantial segment of over 4,000 enterprise users, indicating its growth into a broader scope of survey analysis and feedback management.

Key features

Real-time report updates: Immediate updates as survey responses are received.

Immediate updates as survey responses are received. Response filtering: Custom filters for specific data views.

Custom filters for specific data views. Custom and trend reports: Tailored reports to track patterns and trends.

Tailored reports to track patterns and trends. Cross-tab reporting: Comparative analysis of different survey questions.

Comparative analysis of different survey questions. Report sharing: Various report sharing options for collaborative analysis.

Various report sharing options for collaborative analysis. Scheduled reports: Automated report generation at set intervals.

Pricing

Plus: 35$ per month, billed annually.

35$ per month, billed annually. Pro: 49$ per month, billed annually.

49$ per month, billed annually. Enterprise: 109$ per month for 3 users, billed annually.

109$ per month for 3 users, billed annually. Free trial: Available.

Available. Free version: Limited to 100 responses/survey.

Why would you need survey analysis tools?

1- Organize unstructured data

Unstructured data, which includes various formats like text, video, audio, and social media posts, is often rich in insights but challenging to analyze due to its non-standardized form. Survey analysis tools are crucial in extracting meaningful information from this diverse data pool. These tools can process and interpret the nuances within unstructured data, transforming it into actionable insights.

2- Segment the users

Survey analysis tools enable businesses to dissect their audience into distinct groups based on specific criteria like age, location, purchasing habits, or even feedback patterns. This segmentation is particularly useful for customizing communication and offerings. For instance, a tech company might find that users in one age group prefer more detailed tutorials, while another favors quick how-to guides. Tailoring content and support accordingly can significantly enhance user experience and satisfaction.

3- Conduct sentiment analysis

Survey analysis tools go beyond mere numerical ratings; they can interpret the tone and sentiment in customer feedback, especially from qualitative data such as open-ended questions. Sentiment analysis is vital in understanding what customers think and how they feel. For example, a restaurant chain might discover that while the food is generally well-received, there’s a recurring sentiment of dissatisfaction with the ambiance in certain locations, guiding them to make more environment-focused improvements.

4- Measure customer insights over time

Tracking how customer perceptions and experiences evolve over time is crucial for long-term business strategy. Survey analysis tools can reveal trends and shifts in customer opinions, which might be due to changes in the market, new competitors, or internal changes in the business.

5- Benchmark against industry standards

Comparing survey results with industry benchmarks provides a clear perspective on where a business stands in the market. This could involve comparing customer satisfaction scores, product feedback, or service quality metrics. For instance, a software company might benchmark its user satisfaction scores against industry averages to see if their new UI update aligns with or surpasses current market expectations.

6- Conduct predictive analytics

Predictive analytics involves using current and historical survey data to forecast future trends or behaviors. This is particularly useful for anticipating market changes or evolving customer needs. For example, a financial services firm might use survey data to predict which types of investment products are likely to gain popularity in the coming year, allowing them to adjust their offerings and marketing strategies in advance.

