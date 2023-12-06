Submit Release
Governor and First Partner Honor Fallen Airmen 12.5.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement regarding the loss of eight U.S. Air Force Airmen, including Maj. Luke Unrath of Riverside, in an aircraft crash off the coast of Japan on November 29:

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of eight Airmen, including Maj. Luke Unrath of Riverside, and we send our deepest condolences to their family, friends and colleagues during this painful time. California joins the nation in mourning this devastating loss and honoring their service to our country.”

U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space.

