Maine Educator Zoe Weil Receives Spirit of America Award for her Work Transforming Education
The award honors the president of the Institute for Humane Education (IHE) as someone who stands for equity, freedom, and the American spirit of justice.
[Zoe's] commitment to nurturing students into 'solutionaries' holds immense promise for spearheading change and fostering a more compassionate, sustainable future.”SURRY, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoe Weil, the co-founder and president of the Institute for Humane Education (IHE) headquartered in Surry, ME, received the Spirit of America Award from the National Council of Social Studies (NCSS) and Social Studies School Service on Dec. 1 after her featured presentation at their 103rd annual conference in Nashville, TN. Recognition is given to an individual, in or out of the social studies profession, who has made a significant or special contribution that exemplifies the “American Democratic Spirit."
— Wesley Hedgepeth, NCSS President
The award honors persons who follow their conscience and act against current thinking in order to stand up for equity, freedom, and the American spirit of justice. The last time a Maine resident was a recipient was in 2002 when it was awarded to Senator George Mitchell. Since 1989, NCSS has co-sponsored the annual Spirit of America Award with the Social Studies School Service. Former recipients include President Jimmy Carter, Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow, Marian Wright Edelman, Jim Lehrer, Rosa Parks, and Fred Rogers.
“[Zoe’s] pioneering efforts in humane education, championing the principle of maximizing positive impact while minimizing harm, are laying the groundwork for a transformative shift in the educational landscape. Her unwavering commitment to nurturing students into 'solutionaries' holds immense promise for spearheading change and fostering a more compassionate and sustainable future,” said Wesley Hedgepeth, NCSS president.
As IHE’s co-founder and president, Zoe created the first graduate programs in comprehensive humane education linking human rights, environmental preservation, and animal protection, offered online through an affiliation with Antioch University. She is the author of eight books, including #1 Amazon best seller in the Philosophy and Social Aspects of Education, The World Becomes What We Teach: Educating a Generation of Solutionaries; Nautilus silver-medal winner Most Good, Least Harm, Moonbeam gold-medal winner Claude and Medea, and the upcoming book, The Solutionary Way. She was named one of Maine Magazine’s 50 independent leaders transforming their communities and the state and is the recipient of the Unity College Women in Environmental Leadership award. She was also a subject of the Americans Who Tell the Truth portrait series.
