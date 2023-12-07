Maine Educator Zoe Weil Receives Spirit of America Award for her Work Transforming Education

Zoe Weil, Institute for Humane Education, President and Co-founder

The award honors the president of the Institute for Humane Education (IHE) as someone who stands for equity, freedom, and the American spirit of justice.

[Zoe's] commitment to nurturing students into 'solutionaries' holds immense promise for spearheading change and fostering a more compassionate, sustainable future.” — Wesley Hedgepeth, NCSS President