Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in November 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 0.7% Compared to 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for November 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For November 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 0.4%, compared to the same period in 2022. Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively, compared to November 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 7.3% compared to the same period of 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Nov-22 Nov-23 % Change Jan - Nov 22 Jan - Nov 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,024.5 1,015.2 (0.9%) 10,049.9 11,472.4 14.2% Tijuana* 726.4 672.0 (7.5%) 7,383.3 8,158.8 10.5% Los Cabos 228.3 240.6 5.4% 2,329.5 2,712.8 16.5% Puerto Vallarta 228.2 220.0 (3.6%) 2,403.5 2,629.4 9.4% Montego Bay 0.0 0.1 N/A 0.0 0.1 N/A Guanajuato 174.0 203.8 17.1% 1,638.7 2,154.7 31.5% Hermosillo 176.6 186.8 5.8% 1,690.8 1,930.9 14.2% Kingston 0.3 0.2 (23.5%) 1.4 1.6 20.0% Mexicali 119.7 136.4 14.0% 1,158.0 1,449.6 25.2% Morelia 65.4 58.2 (11.0%) 599.1 729.2 21.7% La Paz 89.7 94.3 5.1% 962.6 996.9 3.6% Aguascalientes 55.3 54.0 (2.2%) 635.1 586.9 (7.6%) Los Mochis 38.2 44.0 15.0% 382.0 420.0 9.9% Manzanillo 8.3 11.9 43.1% 89.6 101.0 12.7% Total 2,934.9 2,937.6 0.1% 29,323.6 33,344.3 13.7% International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Nov-22 Nov-23 % Change Jan - Nov 22 Jan - Nov 23 % Change Guadalajara 409.3 413.8 1.1% 4,013.0 4,675.7 16.5% Tijuana* 392.2 348.9 (11.0%) 3,789.9 3,928.9 3.7% Los Cabos 369.9 383.1 3.6% 4,002.4 4,301.7 7.5% Puerto Vallarta 341.8 371.4 8.6% 3,135.3 3,460.2 10.4% Montego Bay 376.1 403.6 7.3% 3,918.9 4,716.7 20.4% Guanajuato 67.4 74.0 9.8% 700.3 791.7 13.1% Hermosillo 6.3 6.9 9.7% 71.4 68.2 (4.4%) Kingston 131.3 122.8 (6.5%) 1,401.0 1,590.4 13.5% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (7.7%) 5.8 6.4 10.2% Morelia 45.9 48.4 5.3% 450.9 538.5 19.4% La Paz 2.9 1.5 (49.7%) 23.4 12.8 (45.5%) Aguascalientes 21.1 23.5 11.2% 212.2 262.6 23.8% Los Mochis 0.5 0.5 (12.7%) 6.9 6.2 (9.4%) Manzanillo 5.0 6.2 24.3% 60.2 57.5 (4.6%) Total 2,170.5 2,204.9 1.6% 21,791.5 24,417.6 12.1% Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Nov-22 Nov-23 % Change Jan - Nov 22 Jan - Nov 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,433.8 1,429.0 (0.3%) 14,062.9 16,148.2 14.8% Tijuana* 1,118.6 1,020.9 (8.7%) 11,173.2 12,087.6 8.2% Los Cabos 598.2 623.7 4.3% 6,331.9 7,014.6 10.8% Puerto Vallarta 570.1 591.4 3.7% 5,538.8 6,089.6 9.9% Montego Bay 376.1 403.6 7.3% 3,918.9 4,716.8 20.4% Guanajuato 241.4 277.8 15.1% 2,339.0 2,946.4 26.0% Hermosillo 182.9 193.7 5.9% 1,762.2 1,999.1 13.4% Kingston 131.7 123.0 (6.6%) 1,402.3 1,592.0 13.5% Mexicali 120.3 136.9 13.8% 1,163.8 1,456.0 25.1% Morelia 111.3 106.6 (4.3%) 1,049.9 1,267.8 20.7% La Paz 92.6 95.8 3.4% 986.1 1,009.6 2.4% Aguascalientes 76.4 77.5 1.5% 847.3 849.5 0.3% Los Mochis 38.8 44.5 14.6% 388.9 426.3 9.6% Manzanillo 13.3 18.2 36.0% 149.9 158.5 5.8% Total 5,105.4 5,142.5 0.7% 51,115.1 57,761.9 13.0% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Nov-22 Nov-23 % Change Jan - Nov 22 Jan - Nov 23 % Change Tijuana 388.4 346.3 (10.8%) 3,758.4 3,896.5 3.7%

Highlights for the month:



Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during November 2023 decreased by 2.5%, compared to November 2022, due to the preventive revision to the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 80.2% in November 2022 to 82.8% in November 2023.



The number of seats available during November 2023 decreased by 2.5%, compared to November 2022, due to the preventive revision to the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 80.2% in November 2022 to 82.8% in November 2023. New routes:



Puerto Vallarta – Calgary: Flair Los Cabos – Victoria: WestJet Montego Bay – Denver: United



COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294



