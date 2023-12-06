TOOTRiS and CEO Alessandra Lezama Sweep Top Honors in Prestigious 2023 Awards

TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand

Child Care Tech Company Awarded Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business and CEO named one of SDBJ’s Business Women of the Year

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care technology platform, and its visionary CEO, Alessandra Lezama, are thrilled to announce their recent accolades as winners of two prestigious awards. The recognition includes Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best in Business Award and the San Diego Business Journal's Business Women of the Year Awards.

With more than 200,000 licensed Child Care Providers nationwide, TOOTRiS has revolutionized the Child Care industry as the first and only platform that allows parents, providers, and employers to connect and transact all in one place, in real-time. Remarkably, Inc. Magazine awarded TOOTRiS their 2023 Best in Business Award in three distinct categories for Business Services, General Excellence, and On the Rise: 0-4 Years in Business.

“Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor,” said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. “These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”

Incredibly, it is the second time in as many months TOOTRiS has taken home Inc. awards honors in multiple categories (received four Inc. Power Partner Awards), serving as a testament to the company's versatility, dependability, and growth. Through their technology, TOOTRiS makes Child Care more accessible and affordable for parents and providers, while enabling employers to provide custom Child Care Benefits programs without the administrative burden, allowing each the opportunity to live more equitable and abundant lives.

The CEO and driving force behind TOOTRiS, Alessandra Lezama, has also been recognized individually as one of the San Diego Business Journal's Business Women of the Year. This prestigious honor acknowledges her outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions to the business community. Notably, this is not the first time Lezama has been celebrated with this award. Lezama previously won the award in 2020, shortly after founding TOOTRiS, making her one of the select few CEOs to have won the award twice.

“This recognition is a testament to all the hard-working women in our industry and in business,” said TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama. “It has been said ‘if you love what you do, then you’ll never work a day in your life.’ And so many of us are impassioned; but make no mistake, we are giving everything we have to turn our dreams into reality. My team at TOOTRiS, and I do it because we know our work can make an enormous impact and better the lives of working parents, and providers.”

The full list of Inc Best in Business Award winners hits newsstands December 12th and recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. San Diego Business Journal’s Business Women of the Year edition publishes on December 18th.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS’ unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits. This gives their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time. Working parents are empowered to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.