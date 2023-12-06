Advancing DEIB: Join Industry Leaders April 11 to Recognize First Responders Focused on Community’s Health & Wellbeing
Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductee banner ad with QR code
Chagall Image for Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors
Pivotal fundraising event for ad-supported media community: Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience hosted by MediaVillage Education Foundation
Call to Action: Powerful opportunity for corporate sponsorship of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 11, New York City’s Hall des Lumiéres will be the backdrop for a pivotal event in the advertising-supported media community: The Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience. This exclusive fund-raising event hosted by MediaVillage Education Foundation is not just an evening of recognition and celebration; it’s a powerful opportunity for corporate entities to align themselves with an essential cause for advancing the community’s health and growth. It’s a testament to the tireless efforts of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) leaders within the advertising and media industry. Sixteen individuals from 14 organizations will be honored, joining the ranks of 36 members previously inducted. Inductees are leaders from Disney Advertising, General Motors, McDonald’s Corporation, Mattel, Reckitt, MAGNA Global, Horizon Media, A+E Networks, Alma Advertising, Walton Isaacson Advertising, ANA/AIMM, FUTURE NOW, AD CLUB & International ANDY Awards, BOLD Culture.
— Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage.org
The Cause
The Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors is the primary fundraising event for the MediaVillage Education Foundation, a dedicated 501c3 nonprofit. The Hall of Honors event offers the community’s only annual opportunity to recognize and celebrate DEIB leaders for their tireless efforts and commitment as first responders focused on the health and well-being of their colleagues, organizations, and the advertising industry.
This foundation is instrumental in fueling the growth of advertising-supported media through a variety of services supporting DEIB leaders, including diversity activism, educational scholarships, college loan relief, online learning resources, free thought leadership DEIB advocacy publishing, a free resume submission talent acquisition platform, and much more.
The Impact
MediaVillage stands at the forefront in its commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion across the marketing ecosystem. Jack Myers, Chairman of the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors, commented: “The term ‘first responders’ is typically associated with emergency services personnel like firefighters, paramedics, and police officers, who are the first to arrive and provide assistance at the scene of an emergency, accident, or natural disaster. However, in the context of DEIB professionals within organizations, this term is metaphorically appropriate and serves to underscore the critical and often immediate role these individuals play in the corporate environment. DEIB professionals are, in a sense, the first line of defense and support in managing a range of personnel challenges within an organization. Just like emergency first responders, they are often the first to confront and address situations that require immediate attention and specialized expertise.”
From brand marketers and media agencies to content publishers and industry suppliers, MediaVillage's reach is across the marketing ecosystem. Initiatives funded through the Hall of Honors event are not just about community building but also about conducting an annual industry-wide health check-up by gathering extensive data used by companies and the industry to assess their comparative strengths and needs in talent retention, job satisfaction, knowledge gaps, learning requirements, and the dynamics affecting their business growth and diversity goals.
The Opportunity for Sponsors
Corporate sponsorship for this event starts at $12,000, a modest investment considering the contribution to many team-building resources that are often underfunded by companies and the industry. With more than 400 guests anticipated, including industry leaders and influencers, the event also offers unparalleled networking and brand exposure opportunities.
Why Sponsor?
1. Social Responsibility: Contribute to the growth and health of the advertising-supported media industry.
2. Brand Alignment with Diversity and Inclusion: Showcasing your brand as a supporter of DEIB initiatives reflects positively on your corporate values.
3. Networking Opportunities: Connect with top industry professionals and leaders.
4. Visibility: Leverage the event to showcase your brand to a targeted audience.
The Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience is more than an event; it's a movement. By sponsoring this event, corporations can play a crucial role in advancing diversity and inclusivity in the media and advertising industry. This is an opportunity to be part of something transformative - an opportunity to make a meaningful impact while gaining significant corporate benefits. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities at https://week.advancingdiversity.org or connect directly to info@mediavillage.org. Journalists interested in learning more about the event, can contact Diane Stefani at diane@mediavillage.org.
About MediaVillage Education Foundation:
MediaVillage Education Foundation is an award-winning 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive community through collective investment in education and positive impact. Its mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections, unleashing the full potential of the industry’s workplace, igniting innovation, and driving sustainable business growth. Founder Jack Myers was honored with a 2023 Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education by the MERITS Awards program. Visit www.aboutmediavillage.com for more information. Follow MediaVillage Education Foundation at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.
Diane Stefani
MediaVillage Education Foundation
+ +1 917-519-8130
diane@mediavillage.org