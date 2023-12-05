Submit Release
A Red-Carpet Premiere Event for “Waitress: The Musical,” Starring Sara Bareilles Coming to Eureka This Thursday

Sarah Bareilles center in Waitress poster. [Image from poster promo sent out by the City of Eureka]

Press release from the City of Eureka and the Humboldt Del Norte Film Commission:

The City of Eureka and the Humboldt Del Norte Film Commission are inviting the community to gather this Thursday evening at Broadway Theater for the premiere screening of Waitress: The Musical, starring homegrown talent, Sara Bareilles.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance online or at the box office. All guests will be given the star treatment. Plan to line up to be photographed on the high-profile red-carpet walk starting at 6 P.M. Early arrivals will be treated to an in-theater Sara Bareilles trivia experience. The evening’s raffle will also provide all attendees a chance to take home a locally baked pie and a show poster signed by Sara herself.

Waitress the Musical brings the Tony-nominated, Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. The show features composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose, and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

Space is limited. To purchase tickets, please visit:

