Attorney General Bonta Announces 19 Arrests as Part of Child Sexual Predator Apprehension Operation in Kings County

FRESNO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrests of 19 suspects as part of a three-day multiagency operation that targeted child predators. Operation “White Elephant” targeted adults seeking to sexually exploit children and victims of sex trafficking, using undercover agents and detectives posing as minors offering sex for pay on applications and websites commonly used by predators.

“In California, we do not tolerate the sexual exploitation and human trafficking of children,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “To combat this modern-day form of slavery, I established the Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team within the Department of Justice. This specialized team provides targeted support and taking aggressive measures to put an end to these heinous crimes in our state. I want to express my gratitude to all our partners who have collaborated with us in this important operation. Our fight against sexual exploitation and human trafficking will not waver because even one person being exploited is one too many. Together, we can create a safer future for all vulnerable individuals who deserve protection, freedom, and justice.”

“Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation is a growing issue, requiring vigilance and constant attention,” said King County Sheriff David Robinson. “It can take place in any community, regardless of the community’s size or location.”

The operation lasted from November 29 and December 1, 2023, and included special agents from the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Bureau of Investigation, the Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team, along with the agents, officers and deputies from Kings County Sheriff's Office, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, and Corcoran Police Department.

Subjects were booked into the Kings County and Tulare County Jails on the charges of Penal Code (PC) 288.2(a)(2)-sending harmful material to seduce a minor, PC 288.3-communicating with a minor for the purposes of sex, PC 288.4-meeting with a minor for the purpose of sex and PC 311.4(b)-enticing a minor to produce pornography. The Kings County and Tulare County District Attorney's Offices will be prosecuting the cases.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking are available here.