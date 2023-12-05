Taking Flight: 153rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

by 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard Public Affairs Office

In support of Operation Enduring Freedom, the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard deployed over 130 troops to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility on Nov. 25-26, 2023.

“Embarking on our federal mission is truly exhilarating,” expressed U.S. Air Force Col. Barry Deibert, Wing Commander of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard.

“Our team, comprising flyers, maintainers, and support entities, dedicated nearly a year to rigorous training and honing skills for real-world missions. Countless hours were devoted to flying, aircraft preparation, and ground training. Contributing to the rich legacy of the 153rd Airlift Wing, spanning over 75 years, is exceptionally rewarding. Our remarkable men and women overcame numerous challenges in launching our aircraft. Their dedication shines brightly, and we are profoundly thankful for their resilience and commitment to mission success.”

The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules aircraft is tactical airlift, transporting troops and cargo, which is what the Airmen will be responsible for overseas.

The Wyoming Air National Guard appreciates the ongoing support of the Cheyenne, Wyo., community, and the nation as a whole. The deployment is expected to last fewer than 180 days, and updates will be provided as the mission progresses.

