Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,371 in the last 365 days.

Likelike Highway, Honolulu-bound, closed on Saturday, Dec. 16 for emergency repairs

Posted on Dec 5, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming closure of the Honolulu-bound lanes of the Wilson Tunnel on Likelike Highway on Saturday, Dec. 16. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., to complete emergency repairs to eight damaged ceiling rods.

HDOT closed both town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway on Nov. 9 when fractured ceiling rods were discovered in a routine inspection. The replacement of the critical 25 ceiling rods and an additional 25 rods was completed Saturday, Nov. 18

The H-3 Freeway and Pali Highway will be open for motorists traveling Honolulu-bound from Kāneʻohe. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Future closures for permanent repairs to Wilson Tunnel are expected to begin in the Fall of 2024 and will be announced when scheduled.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The completion date of this work is subject to change per these conditions.

For roadwork and traffic updates, please visit HDOT’s social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter/X.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

Earlier notices on the Wilson Tunnel repairs can be found at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/11/09/11-9-23-920pm-emergency-closure-of-likelike-highway-honolulu-bound-at-wilson-tunnel/

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/11/10/town-bound-likelike-highway-closed-at-wilson-tunnel-through-monday-nov-13/

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/town-bound-likelike-highway-at-wilson-tunnel-open-for-am-peak-nov-13-17-2/

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/wilson-tunnel-townbound-reopens-saturday-night/

 

###

You just read:

Likelike Highway, Honolulu-bound, closed on Saturday, Dec. 16 for emergency repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more