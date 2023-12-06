UtilityCampus.com - A New Solution For Public Utility Industry Learning and Public Engagement
UtilityCampus Founder and Owner Odogwu O. Linton, Esq., delivers lesson on Introduction to Regulated Utilities
Online platform offers original blend of on demand educational tools within a social media platform for both industry professionals and the general public
UtilityCampus is a learning and networking platform; it's a community hub for sharing expertise and staying ahead in the rapidly evolving regulated utility sector.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of UtilityCampus.com marks a significant milestone for the utility industry. This comprehensive online educational platform offers a unique blend of educational resources and public engagement tools, for both industry professionals and the general public.
"UtilityCampus is a learning and networking platform; it's a community hub for sharing expertise and staying ahead in the rapidly evolving utility sector," says attorney and former Maryland public utility regulator Odogwu Obi Linton, the founder and owner of UtilityCampus.com. "The platform is designed to demystify the complexities of the utility industry for everyone, from industry veterans to the curious public."
The site will offer a robust suite of social media networking tools and will soon offer a growing catalog of on-demand courses taught by industry experts. New members can start with the comprehensive, on-demand virtual course titled: Introduction to Regulated Utilities, taught by Linton. Spanning 31 distinct lessons from The Regulatory Compact and Rate Design to Climate Change, Consumer Protections and Renewable Energy, completion of this course will prepare any student for the more comprehensive courses to follow.
Additionally, the platform provides a unique opportunity for the public to engage through virtual, monthly conferences on vital topics aligning with current global challenges and discussions, such as: the recent $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund by the US at Cop28; the state of deregulated electric markets; the challenge of potable water and lead pipes; the fossil fuel phaseout debate; renewable energy investments; the impacts of climate change; and the benefits and challenges of electrifying the transportation sector.
"With the world facing urgent climate and energy challenges, and significant retirement of trained personnel from the regulated utility industry, the need for informed public discourse in the utility sector has never been greater," adds Linton. "UtilityCampus is here to bridge that gap, offering both free and affordable, easily accessible live and on-demand virtual training and learning opportunities that resonate with today's critical issues."
Customers can initiate new discussions and join in others to explore everything from reading and understanding a utility bill and how to participate in regulated utility hearings to tips to manage energy.
The platform is also fully accessible through a free mobile app, available in 175 countries in the Apple iOS and Google Android app stores, ensuring that users have the flexibility to engage with content anytime, anywhere.
Community members and industry professionals are encouraged to join the UtilityCampus.com community, and together foster a collaborative environment for learning, networking and driving meaningful change in the utility industry.
For more information, please visit https://www.utilitycampus.com.
