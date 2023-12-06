World's Fastest-Growing Car Club Cruises into Utah, Bringing Enthusiasts Together
Fast Lane Drive is opening a new chapter that residents can call home.UTAH, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new exotic car club now allows members to drive a range of European supercars in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. For Utah car enthusiasts, Fast Lane Drive is opening a new chapter that residents can call home. Fast Lane Drive is an exotic car club with chapters worldwide. Spanning from the beaches of San Diego to the roads of Washington, D.C., all the way over to the luxury capital of the world in Monaco, Fast Lane Drive continues to expand.
The club has been growing since 2017, when original founder Clement Connor brought a group of friends together with one goal in mind: to start a car club where friends could get together, share their passion for driving, give back to their community, and have fun while doing it. Ever since, Fast Lane has become the world’s largest luxury car club.
With cars like Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens, and so much more, Fast Lane Drive members can enjoy an array of supercars. And the opening of the Utah chapter has created a great deal of excitement for new members.
With many of Fast Lane’s chapters in beach cities like San Diego and Miami, the newest Utah car club chapter is sure to keep things interesting. Members will have the opportunity to embark on snowmobiling excursions through Utah’s pristine snowy landscapes, off-roading escapades through the peaks and valleys of Moab, scenic mountain drives through winding roads with breathtaking views of seasonal splendor, Lake Powell yacht weekends, and of course aprèsdrives after carving up the slopes of Park City and Snowbird.
Fast Lane Drive is a car club for entrepreneurs, philanthropists, car enthusiasts, and good friends who are looking to expand their social networks. In between drives along Highway 12 and the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway, car hobbyists can enjoy five-star meals, donate at charity galas, support local philanthropic causes, dance at overnight events, and even hit the track every once in a while. Fast Lane Drive has something for everyone, and its members are what make it.
For those interested in joining a car club, Fast Lane Drive Utah is currently accepting applications for new members. A commitment to exclusivity and top-tier atmosphere means that Fast Lane Drive caps its membership in every chapter. To get an application in before the deadline passes, and to learn more about the club and the exclusive members-only benefits you can enjoy worldwide, visit https://fastlanedrive.com/chapter/utah
