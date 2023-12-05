Submit Release
New Judge Appointed to Toledo Municipal Court

Image of a man wearing a dark grey suit and red tie.

Anderson will begin his judgeship in January.

Attorney Jim Anderson was appointed today as judge for Toledo Municipal Court.

Anderson will assume office on Jan. 2, and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Amy Berling, who retired in October. He will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and must win election in November 2025 to retain the seat.

The judge-designee has run his own private practice for the last 12 years. Previously, he served as a bailiff for the municipal court and as a court appointed special advocate for Lucas County Juvenile Court.

He earned his law and undergraduate degrees from the University of Toledo.

 

