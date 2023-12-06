Andover Cider Co Wins Medal at US Open Cider Championship

"Simplicity at Our Core" ™

The competition had over 240 entries, with judges from England, Canada, and the United States.

ANDOVER, MA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andover Cider Co proudly announces its Bronze Medal win in the Traditional Category at the 2023 US Open Cider Championship. The competition had over 240 entries, with judges from England, Canada, and the United States. Crafting dry, unfiltered ciders without added sugar, sulfites, or preservatives, the Andover Cider Co. showcased its commitment to quality cider.

“We’re honored by this Bronze Medal,” expressed Caleb Harty, owner of Andover Cider Co. “Our dedication to traditional methods and pure ingredients is at the core of every bottle. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and passion.”

Andover Cider Co’s dedication to preserving tradition while innovating in the cider-making process has earned them accolades. As they continue to uphold their standards of excellence, cider enthusiasts can anticipate the growing cidery to continue offering exceptional cider with simplicity at its core.

About Andover Cider Co:

