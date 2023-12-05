Shapiro Administration Invests $82,500 in ArtsQuest Program to Support Diversity and Inclusion in the Lehigh Valley

Governor Josh Shapiro recently approved $36 million through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to improve distressed areas and revitalize communities.

The Northampton County project is one of 261 NAP awards across the Commonwealth, reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.

Bethlehem, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello announced the Shapiro Administration’s $82,500 investment in the Lehigh Valley during a tour of ArtsQuest, which will use a recently announced Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) award to address diversity initiatives and ensure the arts are accessible for everyone.

With the help of the award, ArtsQuest will provide accommodations for 900 participants with physical, sensory, intellectual, or mental impairments to increase participation in the arts. Offering performance opportunities for historically disadvantaged artists and arts groups will allow ArtsQuest to engage 5,000 community members from diverse backgrounds in educational arts and cultural events.

“The goal of the Neighborhood Assistance Program is to strengthen our communities and improve the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “I’m thrilled to visit ArtsQuest and help celebrate this award that will enrich lives and open the world of arts and culture to everyone in the Lehigh Valley.”

The award to ArtsQuest is being made through the Special Program Priorities category of the NAP, which targets specific problems and projects which the Commonwealth has designated as priorities.

“ArtsQuest is honored to have been selected as a recipient of the Neighborhood Assistance Program grant through DCED and is extremely appreciative of Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration for facilitating this award,” said Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest. “We are also especially grateful to our local business partners who made this gift possible. Mission-minded, we will continue expanding and furthering our outreach into communities across the eastern portion of our Commonwealth, making our art-based programming available to every individual, regardless of the challenges or hardships they may face. We’re proud of the work we do and remain focused on an exciting future in making the arts accessible to all.” Of the 261 organizations and developers receiving awards through NAP, 28 community investments are being made in the Lehigh Valley region.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP Fact Sheet.

