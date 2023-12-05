Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,376 in the last 365 days.

Draft guidance aims to clarify judges’ duty in case of attorney misconduct

(Subscription required) The draft opinion is the latest in a string of reactions to years of misconduct by plaintiffs’ attorney Tom Girardi. But the guidance has one key difference from the newly passed “snitch rule” for attorneys that went into effect Aug. 1.

You just read:

Draft guidance aims to clarify judges’ duty in case of attorney misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more