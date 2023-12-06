Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,257 in the last 365 days.

Quorum Cyber Welcomes Cybersecurity Luminary Scott Burman as Head of Advisory

cybersecurity, Microsoft Sentinel Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service, Managed Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Service

Quorum Cyber Welcomes Cybersecurity Luminary Scott Burman as Head of Advisory

Simply put, I was drawn and could relate to this forward-thinking and fast-growing company's clear unifying mission, ambition, and culture.”
— Scott Burman, Head of Advisory
EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorum Cyber, founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced the company has appointed Scott Burman as Head of Advisory. With over 25 years of experience providing professional services and strategic advisory in cybersecurity, Burman has a rich and varied background in advising customers from different sectors on prioritizing and managing their cyber risk and resilience.

As a Chartered Engineer, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and Global Cyber Risk Advisor, Burman has multi-sector experience enabling and advising global organizations and governments on improving and maturing their information security, enabling their growth and resilience. He has a strong heritage in board advisory work in the financial services sector and was an inaugural technical advisory panel member for the UK Cyber Security Council. Prior to joining Quorum Cyber, Burman held the position as the Global Head of Cyber Risk Advisory for NCC Group, was a senior advisor to the UK’s National Cyber Security Programme, and led his own professional services consultancy company advising FTSE-100 clients.

“Our Advisory services are crucial to helping customers improve their cybersecurity resilience and maturity while reducing the risk from cyber threats. I am delighted to welcome a seasoned cybersecurity advisory leader to our Consulting and Professional Services practice,” said Clive Cully, Director of Professional Services, Quorum Cyber. “In his new role, Scott will develop and drive our global advisory services strategy as Quorum Cyber grows."

“I’m thrilled to be joining Quorum Cyber at this exciting time and am looking forward to delivering value to our customers by being innovative, agile in delivery, and harnessing our superb teamwork to provide a new value-led approach to cybersecurity advisory services,” said Burman. “Simply put, I was drawn and could relate to this forward-thinking and fast-growing company's clear unifying mission, ambition, and culture.”

For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact us at info@quorumcyber.com.

About Quorum Cyber
Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the U.K. and North America, with over 150 customers on four continents. Our mission is to protect teams and organizations from the rising cyber-attack threat, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile and unpredictable digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at info@quorumcyber.us.

Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Quorum Cyber Welcomes Cybersecurity Luminary Scott Burman as Head of Advisory

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more