Quorum Cyber Welcomes Cybersecurity Luminary Scott Burman as Head of Advisory
Simply put, I was drawn and could relate to this forward-thinking and fast-growing company's clear unifying mission, ambition, and culture.”EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorum Cyber, founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced the company has appointed Scott Burman as Head of Advisory. With over 25 years of experience providing professional services and strategic advisory in cybersecurity, Burman has a rich and varied background in advising customers from different sectors on prioritizing and managing their cyber risk and resilience.
— Scott Burman, Head of Advisory
As a Chartered Engineer, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and Global Cyber Risk Advisor, Burman has multi-sector experience enabling and advising global organizations and governments on improving and maturing their information security, enabling their growth and resilience. He has a strong heritage in board advisory work in the financial services sector and was an inaugural technical advisory panel member for the UK Cyber Security Council. Prior to joining Quorum Cyber, Burman held the position as the Global Head of Cyber Risk Advisory for NCC Group, was a senior advisor to the UK’s National Cyber Security Programme, and led his own professional services consultancy company advising FTSE-100 clients.
“Our Advisory services are crucial to helping customers improve their cybersecurity resilience and maturity while reducing the risk from cyber threats. I am delighted to welcome a seasoned cybersecurity advisory leader to our Consulting and Professional Services practice,” said Clive Cully, Director of Professional Services, Quorum Cyber. “In his new role, Scott will develop and drive our global advisory services strategy as Quorum Cyber grows."
“I’m thrilled to be joining Quorum Cyber at this exciting time and am looking forward to delivering value to our customers by being innovative, agile in delivery, and harnessing our superb teamwork to provide a new value-led approach to cybersecurity advisory services,” said Burman. “Simply put, I was drawn and could relate to this forward-thinking and fast-growing company's clear unifying mission, ambition, and culture.”
For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact us at info@quorumcyber.com.
About Quorum Cyber
Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the U.K. and North America, with over 150 customers on four continents. Our mission is to protect teams and organizations from the rising cyber-attack threat, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile and unpredictable digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at info@quorumcyber.us.
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube