Anti-Retail Theft ‘Operation Holiday Steals’ Leads to 28 Arrests

December 5, 2023

This week, the Utah Attorney General’s CASE Strike Force concluded a multi-day retail theft blitz that resulted in 28 arrests and $12,000 recovered stolen property. The sweeping anti-theft sting included assistance from Cottonwood Heights Police, Salt Lake City Police, Taylorsville Police within their respective jurisdictions. In addition, Sandy Police, Park City Police, South Salt Lake Police, Adult Probation and Parole, State Fire Marshall, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Postal Inspectors assisted with personnel and equipment.

These operations focused on individuals and groups stealing from nine participating retailers including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Target, Ross, T.J.Maxx, Sierra, HomeGoods, Old Navy, and Kohl’s. This was in an effort to combat retail theft during the holiday shopping season.

Among those arrested were two AP&P fugitives, one parole violation, one narcotics arrest, and three felony arrests from an organized retail theft crew who have been charged with similar crimes in multiple other states. Four of the individuals led officers on foot pursuits and several had specific tools used for removing security devices from merchandise in their possession. One individual also had eight counterfeit $100 bills in his possession.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office extends its thanks to law enforcement and retail partners who participated in the operation and looks forward to future collaborations. In addition, we would like to thank Live View Technologies for donating time, technology and equipment to support our efforts.