US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos Prior to 1983 To Call for Direct Access to Some of The Nation's Top Lawyers-Compensation Might be $100,000s

According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are advocates for US Navy Veterans anywhere in the USA who have developed lung cancer because of exposure to asbestos before 1983 while serving in the navy. Financial compensation for Navy Veteran who has developed lung cancer, and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1983 might be hundreds of thousands of dollars and VA Benefits for the Veteran might exceed $3000 per month------but to get compensated a person like this must have extremely capable lawyers and VA specialists who know what they are doing.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary.