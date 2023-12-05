Eco Modular, a Leader in Sustainable Modular Building Manufacturing, to Go Public Through Merger with Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp.

Eco Modular Offers a full Turnkey and Offsite Solution for Sustainable Modular Manufactured Buildings across various Sectors.

New York, New York, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascotway Ltd, operating as Eco Modular, a pioneer in Turnkey and Offsite Modular Manufacturing, and Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZLS, ZLSWW, ZLSWU), a special purpose acquisition company focused on innovative technology firms, proudly announce the execution of a definitive business combination agreement (the "Transaction"). The transformative merger is poised to position Eco Modular as a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the Ticker Symbol EMOD. The anticipated closing is set for the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Capitalizing on Sustainable Construction Practices in a Growing Market

With a surge in global population projected to double the number of buildings over the next 30 years, modular construction emerges as a sustainable solution to claim a significant share of the $373 billion US and European construction market by 2030. This approach not only promises substantial annual cost savings of up to $22 billion but also aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, making it a key driver of positive change in the industry.

About Eco Modular

Eco Modular, combining its established business with Ecohouse Developments, a pioneering force in the modular construction sector. Ecohouse, with a 15-year legacy, has successfully delivered over 7,000 single Modular Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The company operates two cutting-edge manufacturing facilities in Eastern Europe, employing Structured Insulated Panels technology to ensure efficient and high-standard construction. Eco Modular's comprehensive approach encompasses the production, assembly, and distribution of modular units, with strategic showrooms in the UK and Europe, with a dedicated team of over 120 staff.

In its current phase, Eco Modular is achieving remarkable success. The company's short-term strategy involves doubling production capacity, expanding showrooms, and intensifying sales efforts to achieve a goal of over 500 units a month in the UK and Europe. Eco Modular's M&A strategy in the UK aims to enhance its market presence and customer base for Accessory Dwelling Units.

Business Plan Steps – Short and Long Term

Short Term

In the immediate term, Eco Modular is strategically focused on the expansion of its Ecohouse facility in Eastern Europe, aligning with the escalating demand for modular Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). To fortify its market standing, Eco Modular will execute a comprehensive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy in the UK, targeting enterprises possessing a strategic customer base in modular Accessory Dwelling Units and Temporary Accommodation for potential acquisition. Concurrently, Eco Modular is actively engaged in advanced negotiations for tenders with accredited housing entities, governmental bodies, and prominent corporate entities that appreciate the inherent advantages from off-site volumetric modular construction.

Long Term

Eco Modular's long-term strategy centers on the full construction and operation of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Eastern Europe. This facility, equipped with an AI-integrated super system, is designed to produce 160,000 sqm of volumetric modular systems globally by the end of 2025. The company plans to leverage existing contracts and forge new partnerships to reach full manufacturing capacity. With a particular focus in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Eco Modular aims to establish itself as a key player in the global modular construction market, executing contracts ranging from residential developments, expansive commercial projects, student accommodations, nursing homes, schools, and other significant project types.

Advantages of Sustainable Modular Construction:

Cost-Efficiency and Savings: Modular construction anticipates capturing $130 billion in the US and European construction market by 2030, with the potential for annual savings of up to $22 billion compared to traditional methods.

Reduced Timelines and Costs: Sustainable modular construction can reduce end-to-end project timelines by 20% to 50% and cut construction costs by up to 20%, offering an economically and environmentally sound alternative.

Labor Efficiency: Up to 80% of traditional labor activity can be shifted offsite to manufacturing facilities in modular builds, addressing the challenge of scarce construction labor and contributing to the reduction of labor-driven environmental impacts.

Population Growth and Housing Demands: With the global population projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, modular construction addresses the escalating demand for housing, making it a sustainable response to unmet housing needs.

Sustainability in Materials: Modular buildings lead the market in utilizing eco-friendly materials, incorporating recycled elements to minimize waste and promote sustainable construction practices.

ESG-Focused Expansion:

Complementary Acquisitions for Sustainable Growth: The robust demand for sustainable modular construction creates a significant opportunity for Eco Modular to expand its production capacity and service offerings across new markets and geographies.

Technological Leadership and AI Integration: With an industry-leading technology team and scalable AI systems, Eco Modular positions itself not just as an industry player but as a sustainability advocate, integrating advanced technologies to enhance efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.



Nurturing a Greener Future: Pursuing complementary acquisitions isn't just about expanding market reach; it's about fostering a greener future. By consolidating efforts in this nascent and fast-growing environment, Eco Modular aims to play a pivotal role in the industry's sustainable transformation.

Environmental Stewardship Through Eco-Friendly Practices: Eco Modular's commitment to sustainability extends beyond construction methods. By employing eco-friendly building materials and championing the use of recycled materials, the company actively contributes to reducing its ecological footprint and promoting responsible resource use.

Empowering Communities Through Sustainable Practices: Eco Modular's sustainable practices go hand in hand with social responsibility. By embracing ESG principles, the company not only meets the demands of the present but also ensures a sustainable legacy for future generations.

In conclusion, Eco Modular stands at the forefront of a paradigm shift in construction, leveraging sustainable modular practices to meet the demands of a growing population while actively contributing to a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible industry.

Management Comments

Edvinas Cinga, Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Modular, said:

"I'm filled with immense passion for the modular manufacturing industry and the transformative impact we've had since our inception. We've been on a mission to simplify processes and bring cutting-edge technology to the manufacturing landscape. The integration with Zalatoris II is not just a milestone; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication. Looking ahead, I believe the potential of the modular market over the next 10-20 years has never been stronger. I'm excited about the journey ahead, the innovation we'll drive, and the lasting mark we'll make in this dynamic industry."

Niall Shanahan, Co Founder & Director EMEA of Eco Modular, said:

"As we embark on this new chapter as a public company, I want to emphasise the strength of our corporate structure and management team at Eco Modular. Our solid foundation and strategic leadership position us for continued success in the modular manufacturing industry. This collaboration with Zalatoris II not only enhances our financial standing but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders. We are well-equipped to navigate the opportunities and challenges that come with being a public company, and we are confident in our ability to drive sustained growth."

Sameer Dababneh, Director, EMEA of Eco Modular, said:

"As Director of EMEA, I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead with our integration with Zalatoris II. We will strategically focus on initiating new projects in Europe and the Middle East, leveraging the strengths of both Eco Modular to deliver innovative solutions to our clients in these regions. The synergy between our teams positions us for success in undertaking transformative projects that will shape the future of modular manufacturing."

Paul Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp, said:

"The collaboration with Eco Modular is an exciting opportunity for Zalatoris II as we venture into the modular manufacturing space. Eco Modular's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission at Zalatoris II. We are confident that together, we will not only create value for our stakeholders but also contribute to the evolution of the manufacturing industry. I look forward to a successful partnership with the entire Eco Modular team."

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Eco Modular at a $600 million enterprise value and at a pro forma market capitalization of approximately $666 million, assuming a $10.00 per share price and no redemptions by Zalatoris II stockholders. The transaction is expected to provide a minimum of $66 million in net proceeds to the company after transaction expenses, assuming no redemptions. The Boards of Directors of both Eco Modular and Zalatoris II have unanimously approved the transaction, subject to customary closing conditions and stockholder approval.

Advisors

Arthur Cox LLP and Calabrese Consulting LLC are serving, respectively, as legal counsel and as financial advisor to Eco Modular. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Meteora Capital LLC are serving, respectively, as legal counsel and as M&A Advisor to Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) is a blank check company, which was formed to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or reorganization.

About J. Streicher (Sponsor)

J. Streicher Holdings, LLC, though its subsidiaries (“J. Streicher”), is a private and diverse US financial organization that is founded on tradition, personal relationships, innovation, and steadfast principles. J. Streicher & Co. LLC, its broker dealer, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest firms on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), with roots dating back to 1910. Throughout J. Streicher’s history, it has consistently provided exceptional service to its family of listed companies, even in challenging market conditions.

While J. Streicher’s Broker Dealer primarily focuses on NYSE activities, its international investment team specializes in identifying, investing in, and nurturing potential target companies, guiding them through the complex process of transitioning into publicly traded entities. The ultimate goal is to position these companies for a successful listing. J. Streicher’s core strength lies in its ability to recognize strategic private target companies and assist them in becoming publicly traded entities on prestigious exchanges such as the NYSE or NASDAQ.

