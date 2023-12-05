Mandalaband Debut and “The Eye of Wendor: Prophecies” Remastered Vinyl and CD Box Set Available November 30, 2023
The Mandalaband's debut album and second release "The Eye of Wendor: Prophecies" will be released on remastered vinyl and CD box set on November 30, 2023!
Mandalaband (Expanded Edition)
Mandalaband began life in the early 1970’s, gaining cult status as one of the most forward-thinking prog outfits of the time. The brainchild of David Rohl, who formed a lineup featuring future Sad Café members Vic Emerson (keyboards), Ashley Mulford (guitars), John Stimpson (bass guitar and backing vocals), Tony Cresswell (drums) and vocalist Dave Durant.
Mandalaband received critical acclaim with legendary BBC radio presenter John Peel playing the entire album on his show before promptly re-broadcasting the whole thing immediately after. Unfortunately, at the time, this didn’t translate to sales and Mandalaband fell into obscurity. However, with the advent of the internet, their legend grew, exciting a new generation of prog fans.
We are now pleased to make these recordings available again and offer a chance to dig into some of the most interesting progressive music of the ‘70s. As well as presenting the original album remastered, David gained access to the original 24-track analogue master tapes, having them restored and digitized at Abbey Road Studios before reinforcing the sound and instrumentation before remixing the entire album. Nearly fifty years on, a veil of sonic mist has been lifted from these
unique recordings.
Format: 2LP 180g gatefold edition featuring the original album and David Rohl. 2024 remix of entire album, both remastered at AIR Mastering, with rare bonus track. Includes newly written liner notes.
The Eye of Wendor: Prophecies (Expanded Edition)
The second Mandalaband album – “The Eye of Wendor: Prophecies” – took two full years to create. Recorded at Strawberry Studios with the help of Barclay James Harvest plus a plethora of musician friends and colleagues with whom David had worked with over the years including Eric Stewart (10cc), Maddy Prior (Steeleye Span), Justin Hayward (Moody Blues), Graham Gouldman, Lol Creme & Kevin Godley (10cc) and Paul Young (Sad Café / Mike and the Mechanics).
The narrative is based on a Tolkienesque fantasy of a magical gemstone, set in prehistory, the music and lyrics tell the tale through different vocalists playing the roles of the leading characters in the story. The Mandalaband founder carefully created this classic symphonic rock album on a budget of just £8,000.
As well as presenting the original album remastered, David gained access to the original 24-track analogue master tapes, having them restored and digitized at Abbey Road Studios before reinforcing the sound and instrumentation before remixing the entire album.
Listening to David’s newly remixed version is a stunning sonic journey, with elements of prog, electronica, soft rock and instrumental soundscapes, the influence of these recordings on prog-music that followed is clear.
Format: 2LP 180g gatefold edition featuring the original album and David Rohl 2024 remix of the entire album, newly remastered at AIR Mastering. Comes with the original 6-panel booklet telling the full “The Eye of Wendor: Prophecies” story with beautiful illustration and newly written liner notes.
4CD Edition:
Both albums will be released as a 4CD edition housed in a clamshell box, featuring 2024 David Rohl remixes of the band’s first two albums, along with the original versions, with rarities from the archives, all newly remastered at AIR Mastering. Comes with a 24-page booklet with liner notes previously unseen photographs.
TRACKLISTING:
Disc 1: Mandalaband – 2024 Remaster
1. Om Mani Padme Hum (In four movements) 2. Determination 3. Song For a King 4. Roof of the World 5. Looking In
Disc 2: The Eye of Wendor: Prophecies – 2024 Remaster
1. The Eye Of Wendor 2a. Florian's Song 2b. Ride To The City
3. Almar's Tower 4. Like The Wind 5a. The Tempest 5b. Dawn Of A New Day 6. Departure from Carthilias 7. Elsethea 8. Witch of Waldow Wood 9. Siledandre 10. Aenord’s Lament 10a. Funeral of the King 10b. Coronation of Damien
Disc 3: Mandalaband – 2024 David Rohl Version
1. Om Mani Padme Hum (In four movements) 2. Determination 3. Song For a King 4. Roof of the World 5. Looking In 6. Om Mani Padme Hum (Camel Studios Demo) 7. Looking In (CBS Studios Chrysalis Live Audition) 8. Roof of the World (Indigo Sound Demo)
Disc 4: The Eye of Wendor: Prophecies – 2024 David Rohl Version
1. The Eye Of Wendor 2a. Florian's Song 2b. Ride To The City
3. Almar's Tower 4. Like The Wind 5a. The Tempest 5b. Dawn Of A New Day 6. Departure from Carthilias 7. Elsethea 8. Witch of Waldow Wood 9. Siledandre 10. Aenord’s Lament 10a. Funeral of the King 10b. Coronation of Damien 11. Dawn Of A New Day (Single Mix) 12. The Eye Of Wendor (Indigo Sound Demo) 13. Witch Of Waldow Wood (Indigo Sound Demo) 14. Silesandre (Indigo Sound Demo) 15. The Tempest / Dawn Of A New Day (Australian Single Version) 16. Florian's Song / Ride To The City (Australian Single Version)
