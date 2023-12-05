Meeting of the Coordination Council on the needs of the Russian Federation Armed Forces, other troops, military units and bodies

RUSSIA, December 5 - Mikhail Mishustin: “In the past 11 months, the country has increased manufacturing significantly compared to last year. Thus, the production of communications equipment, weapons, and items for radio-electronic warfare and intelligence, has increased more than five-fold. Armour manufacturing has tripled, aviation and drone equipment has doubled, and auto assembly has almost tripled.

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues.

The Coordination Council, established under the President’s instruction, has been functioning for over a year now, meeting the requirements of our Armed Forces. It has focused on supplying our military units with material and technical resources and providing them with medical and social services.

Today we will review our work and discuss the implementation of the target indicators and goals in the key areas of operation.

Substantial funds are being allocated to develop the industrial capacities of the defence order and provide the necessary supplies. This includes more than 360 plants and factories, has put into operation about 37,000 units of various equipment, and has employed an additional 520,000 people.

Owing to the adopted measures, these companies are meeting their approved production schedules, and many are actually ahead of schedule. In the past 11 months, the country has increased manufacturing significantly compared to last year. Thus, the production of communications equipment, weapons, and items for radio-electronic warfare and intelligence has increased more than five-fold. Armour manufacturing has tripled, aviation and drone equipment has doubled, and auto assembly has almost tripled.

Our military personnel are properly supplied with field uniforms and military equipment. The manufacturing of armour protection equipment has tripled. We need to maintain this rate and strictly abide by the production schedules.

Our defenders must have everything they need to fulfill their important jobs for the country, including equipment and defence infrastructure. Thousands of engineered structures have been built along the entire troop deployment line.

I would like to mention medical aid and treatment. Our companies have quickly met the needs of the healthcare system. They have promptly developed a medical infrastructure that is particularly essential in field operations. The manufacture of high quality domestic hemostatic dressings has been increased by several times. Previously, the army used imported materials for the most part. The same applies to the production of special medical instruments, which was launched and developed in our country for the first time.

It is important to continuously monitor the provision of social support for those that are risking their lives, including support for their families, their parents, wives and children. Of course, it is necessary to pay special attention to funding in this area.

Today, we will review the implementation previously adopted resolutions. We will identify where we need to apply additional effort to fulfil all goals set by the President.