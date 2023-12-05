Submit Release
HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2023 Financial Results

Highlights of the third quarter include:

  • Revenue of $249.2 million, an increase of 15% compared to $216.1 million in Q3 FY23.
  • Net income of $14.7 million, compared to net loss of $1.6 million in Q3 FY23, with non-GAAP net income of $52.2 million, an increase of 61% compared to $32.4 million in Q3 FY23.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.17, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.02 in Q3 FY23, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.60, compared to $0.38 in Q3 FY23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $95.6 million, an increase of 30% compared to $73.4 million in Q3 FY23.
  • 8.3 million HSAs, an increase of 8% compared to Q3 FY23.
  • Total HSA Assets of $22.6 billion, an increase of 12% compared to Q3 FY23.
  • 15.3 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 5% compared to Q3 FY23.
  • The Company agreed to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

"Team Purple delivered another quarter of year-over-year double-digit revenue growth plus margin expansion," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Our outlook reflects our ability to sustain that trend by remaining focused, together with our partners and clients, on the needs of the healthcare consumer."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $249.2 million, an increase of 15% compared to $216.1 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $107.5 million, custodial revenue of $106.6 million, and interchange revenue of $35.1 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $14.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $52.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $32.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $95.6 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023, an increase of 30% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was 38% of revenue, compared to 34% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2023 were 8.3 million, an increase of 8% year over year, including 592,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 12% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2023 were 15.3 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2023 were $22.6 billion, an increase of 12% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $14.0 billion of HSA cash and $8.6 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2023.

BenefitWallet HSA portfolio acquisition

On September 18, 2023, we signed an agreement to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio from Conduent Business Services, LLC, which portfolio consists of approximately $2.8 billion of HSA Assets held in approximately 665,000 customer accounts, in exchange for a purchase price of approximately $425 million and up to $20 million in transfer-related expenses. The acquisition is expected to close in multiple tranches during the first half of fiscal 2025, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenue of $985 million to $995 million. Its outlook for net income is between $34 million and $39 million, resulting in net income of $0.39 to $0.45 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $181 million and $188 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.08 to $2.16 (based on an estimated 87 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $350 million to $360 million.

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenue of approximately $1.140 billion to $1.160 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 38-39% of revenue. These amounts assume an average annualized yield on HSA cash of approximately 3.00%.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release (other than with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025) to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release. A reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not included, because our net income outlook for this future period is not available without unreasonable efforts as we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items excluded from this non-GAAP measure (such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and income tax provision).

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 to discuss the fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity, Inc. call." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 15 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • our acquisition of the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio may not be consummated, and if consummated, we may not realize the expected benefits;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
  • our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
  • the impact from a decline in interest rate levels on our financial results;
  • our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, our operations and our financial results;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1000
rputnam@healthequity.com 

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) October 31, 2023   January 31, 2023
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,061   $ 254,266
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,876 and $4,989 as of October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively   96,181     96,835
Other current assets   44,166     31,792
Total current assets   474,408     382,893
Property and equipment, net   7,660     12,862
Operating lease right-of-use assets   50,329     56,461
Intangible assets, net   860,514     936,359
Goodwill   1,648,145     1,648,145
Other assets   52,446     52,180
Total assets $ 3,093,502   $ 3,088,900
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 13,419   $ 13,899
Accrued compensation   31,208     45,835
Accrued liabilities   41,840     43,668
Current portion of long-term debt       17,500
Operating lease liabilities   9,769     10,159
Total current liabilities   96,236     131,061
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs   874,270     907,838
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   50,580     58,988
Other long-term liabilities   17,711     12,708
Deferred tax liability   66,737     82,665
Total long-term liabilities   1,009,298     1,062,199
Total liabilities   1,105,534     1,193,260
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,800 and 84,758 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively   9     8
Additional paid-in capital   1,808,695     1,745,716
Accumulated earnings   179,264     149,916
Total stockholders’ equity   1,987,968     1,895,640
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,093,502   $ 3,088,900

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

  Three months ended October 31,   Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue              
Service revenue $ 107,512     $ 108,580     $ 318,343     $ 315,962  
Custodial revenue   106,575       74,642       299,933       199,606  
Interchange revenue   35,132       32,864       118,924       112,339  
Total revenue   249,219       216,086       737,200       627,907  
Cost of revenue              
Service costs   75,347       76,493       232,445       232,281  
Custodial costs   9,177       6,812       27,310       20,543  
Interchange costs   6,287       5,923       20,281       19,240  
Total cost of revenue   90,811       89,228       280,036       272,064  
Gross profit   158,408       126,858       457,164       355,843  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   19,656       17,245       58,714       49,648  
Technology and development   55,614       48,890       163,573       140,653  
General and administrative   26,379       25,131       78,363       74,795  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   23,213       23,541       69,545       71,420  
Merger integration   2,655       6,509       8,157       23,486  
Total operating expenses   127,517       121,316       378,352       360,002  
Income (loss) from operations   30,891       5,542       78,812       (4,159 )
Other expense              
Interest expense   (13,545 )     (12,165 )     (41,814 )     (34,119 )
Other income, net   3,741       443       8,325       174  
Total other expense   (9,804 )     (11,722 )     (33,489 )     (33,945 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   21,087       (6,180 )     45,323       (38,104 )
Income tax provision (benefit)   6,414       (4,539 )     15,975       (12,170 )
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 14,673     $ (1,641 )   $ 29,348     $ (25,934 )
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.17     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.31 )
Diluted $ 0.17     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.31 )
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:              
Basic   85,697       84,572       85,424       84,349  
Diluted   87,122       84,572       86,707       84,349  

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

  Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)   2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 29,348     $ (25,934 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   115,167       120,726  
Stock-based compensation   59,939       50,310  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   2,150       2,454  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,157        
Other non-cash items         269  
Deferred taxes   (15,928 )     (10,565 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   654       (451 )
Other assets   (12,820 )     6,809  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   8,241       6,169  
Accrued compensation   (14,829 )     (11,630 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities   (2,363 )     (33,170 )
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   (9,966 )     (5,401 )
Other long-term liabilities   5,003       (4,427 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   165,753       95,159  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs   (30,413 )     (35,306 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,134 )     (2,971 )
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios   (3,257 )     (70,574 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (34,804 )     (108,851 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Principal payments on long-term debt   (54,375 )     (6,562 )
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net   (183 )     (1,579 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options   3,404       6,616  
Net cash used in financing activities   (51,154 )     (1,525 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   79,795       (15,217 )
Beginning cash and cash equivalents   254,266       225,414  
Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 334,061     $ 210,197  

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

  Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)   2023     2022
Supplemental cash flow data:      
Interest expense paid in cash $ 44,194   $ 36,268
Income tax payments, net   24,777     775
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation   2,882     4,099
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities   98     297
Exercise of common stock options receivable   19     21
Increase in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net       77

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

  Three months ended October 31,   Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022
Cost of revenue $ 4,673   $ 3,662   $ 13,222   $ 10,667
Sales and marketing   3,506     2,569     9,763     7,136
Technology and development   5,923     4,045     15,098     10,388
General and administrative   7,560     7,894     21,856     22,119
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 21,662   $ 18,170   $ 59,939   $ 50,310

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) October 31, 2023   October 31, 2022   % Change   January 31, 2023
HSAs 8,295   7,650   8%   7,984
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 163   170   (4)%   445
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 453   526   (14)%   971
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date   90   (100)%   90
HSAs with investments 592   529   12%   541
CDBs 6,984   6,849   2%   6,933
Total Accounts 15,279   14,499   5%   14,917
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 15,167   14,523   4%   14,677
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 15,034   14,482   4%   14,531

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2023   October 31, 2022   % Change   January 31, 2023
HSA cash $ 13,971   $ 13,096   7%     $ 14,199
HSA investments   8,597     7,108   21%       7,947
Total HSA Assets   22,568     20,204   12%       22,146
Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date   13,977     12,973   8%       13,375
Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date   14,024     12,941   8%       13,049

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2023   October 31, 2022   % Change   January 31, 2023
Client-held funds $ 761   $ 759   0 %   $ 901
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date   794     794   0 %     809
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date   862     832   4 %     827

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

  Three months ended October 31,   Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income (loss) $ 14,673     $ (1,641 )   $ 29,348     $ (25,934 )
Interest income   (3,713 )     (443 )     (7,795 )     (584 )
Interest expense   13,545       12,165       41,814       34,119  
Income tax provision (benefit)   6,414       (4,539 )     15,975       (12,170 )
Depreciation and amortization   14,567       16,959       45,622       49,306  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   23,213       23,541       69,545       71,420  
Stock-based compensation expense   21,662       18,170       59,939       50,310  
Merger integration expenses   2,655       6,509       8,157       23,486  
Acquisition costs                     53  
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract   1,379       1,114       4,033       3,256  
Costs associated with unused office space   950       1,181       3,252       3,788  
Other   301       345       454       1,690  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,646     $ 73,361     $ 270,344     $ 198,740  

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

  Outlook for the year ending
(in millions) January 31, 2024
Net income $34 - 39
Interest income (12)
Interest expense 55
Income tax provision 19 - 24
Depreciation and amortization 60
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 93
Stock-based compensation expense 78
Merger integration expenses 13
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 5
Costs associated with unused office space 4
Other expense 1
Adjusted EBITDA $350 - 360

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

  Three months ended October 31,   Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2022       2023     2022  
Net income (loss) $ 14,673   $ (1,641 )   $ 29,348   $ (25,934 )
Income tax provision (benefit)   6,414     (4,539 )     15,975     (12,170 )
Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP   21,087     (6,180 )     45,323     (38,104 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   23,213     23,541       69,545     71,420  
Stock-based compensation expense   21,662     18,170       59,939     50,310  
Merger integration expenses   2,655     6,509       8,157     23,486  
Acquisition costs                 53  
Costs associated with unused office space   950     1,181       3,252     3,788  
Loss on extinguishment of debt             1,157      
Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP   48,480     49,401       142,050     149,057  
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP   69,567     43,221       187,373     110,953  
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)   17,391     10,805       46,843     27,738  
Non-GAAP net income   52,176     32,416       140,530     83,215  
               
Diluted weighted-average shares   87,122     84,572       86,707     84,349  
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.60   $ 0.38     $ 1.62   $ 0.99  

(1)   The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

  Outlook for the year ending
(in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2024
Net income $34 - 39
Income tax provision 19 - 24
Income before income taxes - GAAP 53 - 63
Non-GAAP adjustments:  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 93
Stock-based compensation expense 78
Merger integration expenses 13
Costs associated with unused office space 4
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 188
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 241 - 251
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 60 - 63
Non-GAAP net income $181 - 188
   
Diluted weighted-average shares 87
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.08 - 2.16

(1)   The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2)   Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

Certain terms

Term Definition
HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
Client Our employer clients.
Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

 


