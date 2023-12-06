Global Laparoscopy Market Poised to Achieve $14 Billion by 2030: A Comprehensive Analysis Across 70 Countries

In the global laparoscopic device market, players from varied backgrounds are adapting to trends. Multi-specialists embrace robotic surgery, while single-specialists focus on cost-saving innovations.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a comprehensive report on the Global Market for Laparoscopic Devices and accessories, iData Research delves into a wide array of products, including laparoscopes, access devices, hand instruments, insufflation devices, suction-irrigation devices, direct energy and ultrasonic instruments, hand-assisted laparoscopic sleeves, closure devices, gastric devices, and powered morcellators. The report provides a detailed analysis of procedure numbers, covering key surgeries such as cholecystectomy, nephrectomy, bariatric surgeries, anti-reflux procedures, colectomy, appendectomy, hernia repair, and hysterectomy procedures.

The laparoscopic device market is undergoing significant growth, primarily fueled by the sustained adoption of laparoscopic approaches and the resulting increase in procedural volume. Laparoscopic procedures are on the rise, gradually replacing open alternatives, although they face limitations from the emerging trend toward robotic-assisted approaches. The global healthcare crisis in 2020, stemming from the pandemic, disrupted procedural volumes, but a subsequent recovery in 2021 marked a return to pre-pandemic levels.

The majority of the laparoscopic device market comprises partially or completely of disposable products, including trocars, insufflation and suction-irrigation tubing sets, advanced bipolar and ultrasonic instruments, laparoscopic stapling products, and other devices. The disposable segment, sustained by procedural volume, is expected to be a driving force behind unit sales in the total market. On the other hand, sales of capital equipment and reusable instruments, such as laparoscopes, electrosurgical and ultrasonic generators, insufflation consoles, and reusable trocars, are expected to be less affected by the decline in procedural volume, but their utilization and amortization rates will impact hospital budgets.

As of 2023, the global laparoscopic device and accessories market exceeded $11 billion, with projections indicating an increase to nearly $14 billion over the forecast period. Ethicon and Medtronic dominated the market collectively, holding the majority of the market share, boasting diverse product portfolios, and dominating key market segments. Karl Storz, Olympus, and Applied Medical also emerged as leading competitors in 2023, each excelling in specific market segments.

