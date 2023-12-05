Government supports continued research to reduce gambling-related harms

CANADA, December 5 - The Province and the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) have renewed their investment of approximately $1.4 million in the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, signalling a dedicated effort to reduce the potential harms associated with gambling for people in British Columbia.

“As government continues to work toward its commitments of harm reduction and a public-health approach to preventing problem gambling, we are grateful for the work the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC does,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “It’s research and findings are integral to the development of policies within government and the steps we take to protect British Columbians from the harms of problem gambling.”

The Centre for Gambling Research at UBC was established to create a central hub for research about responsible and problem gambling in British Columbia. Since opening in 2014, the centre has been dedicated to advancing an understanding of gambling behaviours and creating improved programs and treatments aimed at mitigating the risks associated with problem gambling. Over the years, it has become a leading global institution in gambling-related research.

Since 2014, this is the third consecutive five-year term that the Province and BCLC have provided funding for the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC.

Quotes:

Pat Davis, president and CEO, BCLC –

“At BCLC, the well-being of our players is paramount and we’re always looking for opportunities to offer safer gambling experiences. Knowledge that we gain from the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC helps us consider enhancements to the programs and initiatives that promote player health at BCLC and beyond. We’re pleased to continue providing support to the centre so its work can continue to guide the industry.”

Clare Haru Crowston, dean, faculty of arts, University of British Columbia –

“We express our gratitude to the Province and BCLC for their continued commitment to the centre. This ongoing collaboration plays a pivotal role in advancing our shared knowledge of gambling psychology and mitigating the potential risks associated with it. UBC takes pride in being the home of one of the few centres dedicated to developing more effective initiatives that enhance gaming policies and bolster education and training in the field of gambling psychology.”

Luke Clark, director, Centre for Gambling Research at UBC –

“We're grateful to the provincial government and BCLC for their continued support of the centre, which has enabled us to build a thriving and internationally respected research unit at the forefront of the field of gambling studies.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, visit: https://cgr.psych.ubc.ca/