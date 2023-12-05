NEWS RELEASE

Dec. 5, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox appoints Steve Waldrip as new Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 5, 2023) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has named Steve Waldrip as his Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation, a new position dedicated to developing a statewide strategic housing plan and leading efforts to increase housing stock and housing innovation in the state.

The announcement came as Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson presented their FY25 budget recommendations, which includes an ambitious goal of building 35,000 new starter homes by 2028.

“Today’s shortage of housing puts homeownership out of reach for too many Utahns and presents an existential threat to Utah’s future,” said Gov. Cox. “Steve has a passion for housing and deep experience in housing attainability, housing development, and the legislative process. He’s respected across the board and I’m so grateful he’s willing to join our administration to work on these important issues.”

Waldrip has extensive experience in real estate development, law and government operations in public and private partnerships. For the past 11 years, he’s been a partner and co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Homes Fund, which focuses on providing working professionals in the middle class with homeownership opportunities. Waldrip also serves on the boards of United Way Northern Utah and Ogden Valley Land Trust. He served as chair of the Utah Commission on Housing Affordability, and continues to serve on that commission. A former state legislator, Waldrip served in the Utah House representing District 8 from 2019 to 2022. In addition to his public service, Waldrip previously oversaw leasing and new development for the Business Depot Ogden (BDO) project, helping manage a 6.5 million square foot portfolio, including the construction of 2 million square feet of new industrial space. He also managed construction and development of 250,000 square feet of commercial/office buildings.

“Housing gives individuals stability and builds community,” said Waldrip. “I applaud Gov. Cox’s vision to increase housing and expand innovation, and I’m honored to join with him in doing everything I can to help make homeownership a real possibility for our children and grandchildren.”

Waldrip has a bachelor’s degree in English from Brigham Young University, a law degree from the University of Utah, and a Master of Taxation (LLM) from the University of Washington School of Law.

###