Preserving the History of Civil Rights in New Orleans

On the same morning that 6-year-old Ruby Bridges became the first Black student to integrate an elementary school in the South, three young girls completed the same historic act just a mile away. On November 14, 1960, Leona Tate, Gail Etienne, and Tessie Prevost were escorted by Federal Marshals past angry protestors into McDonogh 19 Elementary School in New Orleans.

Tate went on to devote her life to civil rights activism. In 2009, she created the Leona Tate Foundation for Change, Inc. to promote racial equality through education. In 2020 — 60 years after Tate, Etienne, and Prevost made history — Tate and her foundation purchased the McDonogh 19 building. It’s now the home of the Tate, Etienne, and Prevost (TEP) Center: a mixed-use facility and exhibition space dedicated to the history of civil rights in New Orleans.

Tate is also part of the ACLU of Louisiana’s first-of-its-kind Black Donor Network, a group of 30 African American supporters who work in philanthropy, education, public health, and other fields. The network brings together a community of people devoted to the historic movement for racial justice.

Here, Tate discusses a lifetime of experiences promoting civil rights in New Orleans and beyond.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.