Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2023 was $53.38, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.6% and 4.9%, respectively. These compare with the 7.5% and 2.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.7% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 13.9% at November 30, 2022.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2023 was $34.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 0.8%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2023 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|24.5%
|Industrials
|23.3%
|Energy
|13.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.8%
|Materials
|10.5%
|Financials
|10.0%
|Real Estate
|4.4%
|Communication Services
|2.0%
|Health Care
|0.8%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.6%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2023 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|6.7%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.3%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.3%
|Apple Inc.
|4.1%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.4%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.4%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.4%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.4%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.2%
|Shopify Inc.
|2.6%
