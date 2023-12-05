Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2023 was $53.38, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.6% and 4.9%, respectively. These compare with the 7.5% and 2.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.7% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 13.9% at November 30, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2023 was $34.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.5% Industrials 23.3% Energy 13.1% Consumer Discretionary 10.8% Materials 10.5% Financials 10.0% Real Estate 4.4% Communication Services 2.0% Health Care 0.8% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 6.7% TFI International Inc. 4.3% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.3% Apple Inc. 4.1% WSP Global Inc. 3.4% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.4% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.4% Mastercard Incorporated 3.4% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.2% Shopify Inc. 2.6%