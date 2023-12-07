NEURODIVERSE MUSICIAN BREAKS THROUGH WITH INTERNATIONAL HOLIDAY RECORD RELEASE ON DEKO LABEL/WARNER MUSIC GROUP ADA
Deko Entertainment (Warner Music Group/ADA / Cargo Records ) announces the release of a new album by neurodiversity advocate/musician Stephen DiJoseph
...top-level songwriting”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deko Entertainment announces the release of ‘Songs Dreams Circumstance’, the new album by Philadelphia musician Stephen DiJoseph. DiJoseph, a renowned Billboard-honored songwriter, composer and performer, celebrates this partnership with Deko which includes international distribution through the Warner Music Group/ADA in the US and Cargo Records in the UK. Says DiJoseph about the songs on SDC, “People love these songs! As does Deko! The lyrics touch on being human, being challenged, being lost, being inspired and finding hope, with a reasonable measure of happiness." The album was mastered by multi-grammy nominated engineer, producer and drummer, Andy Kravitz. Kravitz has worked extensively with the likes of Taj Mahal, Joan Osborne, Dionne Warwick, and Diane Warren to name but a few.
— Billboard Song Awards
Music enthusiasts and fans can anticipate the release of Songs Dreams Circumstance on December 22, 2023, through all digital platforms with physical copies available at select retailers and online.
Deko is a notable player in the music industry, known for their expertise in distribution, marketing, and artist development. Deko president Bruce Pucciarello says of DiJoseph’s new release “These songs aren’t good...they’re great! We aim to ensure the success and visibility of ‘Songs Dreams Circumstance’ and bring it to a world-wide audience." Stephen adds that teaming up with Deko Entertainment and Warner Music Groups ADA is a perfect fit for the vision he has for SDC.
With an intriguing career marked by numerous accolades, Stephen's musical artistry and story has consistently left an indelible impression on the industry and audiences alike. His ability to stir profound emotions vocally, instrumentally and through his neurodiversity advocacy and experience of living with Tourettes Syndrome has made him an unforgettable artist to all who have seen him perform . His status as a Billboard honorable mention artist is a testament to his exceptional talents. This forthcoming album, featuring 12 time-tested award-winning songs, has already received praise and recognition from music critics and competitions.The album showcases DiJoseph's exceptional songwriting, soulful vocals, unique guitar, stellar piano skills and is reminiscent of such iconic and varied artists as Michael Hedges, Peter Gabriel, Keith Jarrett, Cat Stevens, John Mayer to name a few.
