Women learn karate to defend against domestic violence

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Several women in St. Kitts were exposed to various self-defense techniques so that they can protect themselves or loved ones in the event of an attack or incidence of domestic violence.

The training was held on Saturday (December 02, 2023), at the McKnight Community Centre. It was organized by the Department of Gender Affairs as part of activities commemorating 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

The training was conducted by Clement Johnson, President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Karate Federation. Mr. Johnson has a fifth-degree black belt in Karate. He demonstrated how to escape hand locks and choke holds, perform rolls, execute karate jabs and kicks, karate throws and more.

Mr. Johnson said that the participants were quick learners and fully embraced the lessons.

“Today’s session was great … They learnt as much as they could in one day.” he stated. “I think it will impact them well, especially those who were timid at first. As the time went by they were able to relax and actually learn how to defend themselves based on the teaching.”

Senior Gender Officer Shinnel Charles indicated that it is critical for persons, particularly women, to learn how to fend off an attacker.

“The importance of this is if you are being attacked at any time, you can know how to defend yourself. You know how to get out of different locks. If you ever [find] yourself being in a fight or being trapped by a male or female you can defend yourselves,” Mrs. Charles stated.

She added that this activity will be staged again in 2024 and encouraged interested parties to stay tuned to public notices for the next opportunity. The annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence began on November 25 and ends on December 10.