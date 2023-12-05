Renowned Swedish Artist Andreas Wargenbrant Joins Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA as a Sponsor, Introduces Artistic Prizes
St. Augustine, FL — Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA is thrilled to announce the addition of world-renowned sculptor Andreas Wargenbrant as a sponsor for the upcoming Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro-USA event on January 13-14, 2024, at the World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort (Marriott) in St. Augustine, FL. Recognized for his exceptional works in bronze and marble, Wargenbrant brings a unique perspective to the event, merging the worlds of art and cycling. https://www.wargenbrant.se
As an autodidact, Wargenbrant consistently stands apart from formal education and institutional frameworks, carving his path in the art world. His creations delve into the postmodernist tradition, exploring the origins of sculpture. Notably, his association with the wooden horse serves as a thought-provoking lens, challenging perceptions of one of Sweden's most beloved national symbols.
Wargenbrant's presence at the Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA signifies more than just sponsorship; it introduces a captivating fusion of art and athleticism. His sculptures, with clear ties to Swedish identity, serve as a meta-critique against historical and geographic beauty values.
In a generous gesture, Wargenbrant will present three distinctive prizes reflecting his commitment to celebrating both the female and male winners of the Gran Fondo race, two labeled and numbered gold patinated bronze sculptures “My First Gold Dollar“ (height 95 cm, or 3’ and 1.4”; width 190 cm or 6’ and 2.08” each) and a third fundraising prize, a labeled and numbed gold-patinated bronze sculpture “Please Love Me” (height 1’ and 3.354”) to be drawn and awarded during the event.
"We’re honored to welcome Andreas Wargenbrant to the Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA family. His artistic vision and dedication to challenging conventions align seamlessly with the spirit of our event,” said Lars Graff, founder Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA. "The addition of his unique prizes add an exciting dimension to the competition, creating an unforgettable experience for participants and attendees alike."
The event promises to be a dynamic convergence of cycling, art, and community. We invite everyone – families, pro cyclists, and the art communities – to join us in celebrating this extraordinary partnership with Andreas Wargenbrant, as we ride, compete, and appreciate the intersection of sports and culture.
Additionally, art enthusiasts and attendees can experience Andreas Wargenbrant master pieces at art Basel 2024 in Miami.
Wargenbrant´s sculptures are part of MOA Miami with two new Galleries opening on 1451 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, FL before Art Basel begins December 8, 2023.
