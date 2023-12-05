ALL MY SONS MOVING AND STORAGE PARTNERS WITH TOYS FOR TOTS HOUSTON NORTHWEST TO DELIVER HOLIDAY JOY

All My Sons is a proud supporter of Toys for Tots.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving and Storage (AMS), the nation’s largest privately held moving and storage company with a location in Houston, has partnered with Toys for Tots Houston Northwest. Together, they aim to spread holiday joy to underserved children in the community, embodying the spirit of giving during this festive season.

“At All My Sons Moving and Storage, we believe in the power of community and the joy that comes from giving back,” said Katharine Voyles Mobley, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons. “Our partnership with Toys for Tots is a testament to our commitment to spreading holiday cheer and making a positive impact on the lives of underserved families in the Houston community.”

Hundreds of toys were picked up and delivered to Turlington Elementary School and Katy Ministries, courtesy of All My Sons. Another truckload of toys will be delivered to another location, where they will be distributed to deserving families just in time for the holidays.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas.

About All My Sons Moving and Storage:

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation’s largest company operated moving and storage company with 94 locations in 80 cities, spanning 34 states, with a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

